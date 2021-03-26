(UAE) Halcon Shadow loitering munitions

What's new

The HALCON SHADOW 25 loitering unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) system provides defence forces with a jet-powered, rapid-strike kamikaze munition capable of delivering a precision strike against fixed targets. Featuring advanced guidance capabilities and onboard video navigation, the SHADOW 25 system has a cruising speed of 450 km/hr, creating new opportunities to swiftly neutralize stationary enemy targets with a powerful 25 kg payload, even those located up to 250 km away.


1616004154624.png





1616004142321.png



The HALCON SHADOW 50 loitering unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) system provides defence forces with a powerful, longrange, high-speed kamikaze munition that delivers precision strike capabilities against fixed targets. Featuring advanced guidance capabilities and onboard video navigation, the SHADOW 50 system enables the rapid delivery of large payloads up to 50 kg, while offering mission flexibility with a 250km range and four-hour endurance.
 
