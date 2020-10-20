UAE government inaugurates President Joko Widodo Street in Abu Dhabi

UAE government inaugurates President Joko Widodo Street in Abu Dhabi - ANTARA News Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Executive Office member and chief, representing the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government, Monday, ...

Joko Widodo Street in UAE is honor for Indonesia: President

Joko Widodo Street in UAE is honor for Indonesia: President - ANTARA News Inauguration of the President Joko Widodo Street in Abu Dhabi City in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a mark of honor and award for Indonesia, the ...

20th Oct 2020 15:48Jakarta (ANTARA) - Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Executive Office member and chief, representing the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government, Monday, inaugurated "President Joko Widodo" Street in Abu Dhabi symbolizing close UAE-Indonesia relations.Inauguration of the "President Joko Widodo" Street took place, with attendees comprising Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE Husin Bagis and staffer of the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the embassy noted in a written statement released on Tuesday.Also present at the function were officials of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Abu Dhabi Municipality, who along with other invitees witnessed the removal of the red curtain swathing the name of the street.The naming of "President Joko Widodo" Street” reflects the close bilateral relations and the UAE government's respect for President Joko Widodo for his endeavors to promote relations between the two nations during his term of office as Indonesian president.President Joko Widodo Street is one of the main streets dividing the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) and diplomatic representative office complex.The street was formerly known as Al Ma’arid Street, which means exhibition. The street links Rabdan Street to Tunb Al Kubra Street.Ambassador Bagis is optimistic that the naming of President Joko Widodo Street would further reinforce and intensify the existing sound bilateral relations between the two nations.Usually, streets in Abu Dhabi are given geographical names to mirror the land history of the streets as well as to preserve the culture and identity of Abu Dhabi.The Abu Dhabi administration has renamed several main streets in honor of great leaders in Abu Dhabi.EDITED BY INETranslated by: Yuni Arisandy S/SuhartoEditor: Fardah Assegaf20th Oct 2020 15:29Jakarta (ANTARA) - Inauguration of the President Joko Widodo Street in Abu Dhabi City in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a mark of honor and award for Indonesia, the Indonesian head of state affirmed."This is a form of honor and award, not merely for me personally but also for Indonesia," the president noted in a statement uploaded on his Instagram account @jokowi cited from Jakarta on Tuesday.The President Joko Widodo Street was officially unveiled on Monday (October 19) by Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the Abu Dhabi executive office chairman.The president believes that the street, which separates the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center area and the Embassy Area that is populated by several Diplomatic Representatives Offices, is emblematic of the strong ties between both nations that have currently established multi-sectoral cooperation.The head of state further highlighted that the naming of the street is expected to further solidify and strengthen both nations and their relations in addition to being beneficial for people of both the UAE and Indonesia.The Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi stated that the President Joko Widodo Street is located on one of the main roads of the city.The street was earlier named Al Ma'arid Street, which translates to “pameran” in Bahasa Indonesia, or exhibition in English. The street connects Rabdan Street with Tunb Al Kubra Street.Streets in Abu Dhabi are often given geographical names that mirror the history behind the land in which the street is located while simultaneously preserving Abu Dhabi's identity and culture.However, in 2013, the Abu Dhabi government renamed several main streets in the city, changing them with the names of major leadership figures, as a mark of respect in addition to commemorating the vision, leadership, and contribution of leaders, who worked for the betterment of people of the UAE.The naming of the President Joko Widodo Road in Abu Dhabi adds to the list of roads named after Indonesian figures abroad: the Sukarno Street in Rabat, Morocco; Muhammad Hatta Street in Harleem, the Netherlands; Raden Ajeng Adjeng Kartini Street in Amsterdam; and Munir Street in The Hague.EDITED BY INETranslated by: Rangga Pandu Asmara Jingga/AriEditor: Suharto