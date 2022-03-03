What's new

UAE goes big on innovation for cutting-edge in defence

1646310644188.png


Thu 3 Mar 2022

The UAE is looking forward to innovation skillsets and technological expertise to provide a cutting edge to its defence capabilities, a top UAE diplomat said in Abu Dhabi.

Yousef Al Ottaiba, Minister of State and the UAE Ambassador to the US, said the UAE has invested heavily in innovation to accelerate the development of new military capabilities and defence technologies, including the manufacture of advanced weapons systems, prioritising technology transfer and capacity building, while speaking on the second day of the International Defence Industry, Technology and Security Conference on Thursday.

“About 20 years ago, the UAE was viewed as a traditional net importer of technology and security equipment. Today the narrative has changed as we are now partners in developing advanced high-tech products, and not just buyers. We want to be self-sufficient,” he said.

“We would like to develop our own defence industry and we are open for business. We want companies and nations that will come here and develop their technologies and help in creating and improving our defence industry.”

Al Ottaiba pointed out that the UAE aims to create an ecosystem enabled by sufficient investment and funding, effective human capital, good governance, and corresponding infrastructure.

The UAE diplomat noted that drone technology was developing rapidly, getting more sophisticated and less detectable. “There has been an increase in the innovation and development of drones, but we are yet to develop a very robust defensive mechanism against drone threats,” he said.

In defence, the UAE’s investments in R&D technology include both basic defence products as well as advanced high-tech products. As a result of these investments, the country now manufactures a range of advanced weapons systems and is no longer a net importer. These include products such as robotics, autonomous systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI), surveillance and reconnaissance and information and electronic warfare.

Speaking at the conference, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said: “Robotics and autonomous systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other technologies have become an integral part in our everyday lives.”

defence industry and has undertaken a systematic effort to create security arrangements centered on effective controls to maximise its ability to take part in security technology transfer.

According to Al Zeyoudi, the UAE has established effective and well-defined rule-based technology governance that encompasses work of government, firms and civil society more broadly and strikes a balance that enables positive innovation while safeguarding public interest.


https://www.khaleejtimes.com/busine...s-defense-industry-to-ensure-self-sufficiency
 
