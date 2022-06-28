UAE firm invests $15m in Pakistan​

By Staff Reporter | Gwadar Pro Jun 28, 2022Dubai-based energy group Brothers Gas has announced an investment worth $15 million in Faisalabad Special Economic Zone (SEZ), revealed Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.The first of the three phase investment would include installation of an Aerosol Propellant Gas (APG) plant, the PM aide said on his official twitter handle on Thursday.He said that the local manufacturing would help reduce Pakistan’s reliance on imported APG. The plant would also enable manufacturing of refrigerant gasses and ADNOC lubes for the first time, he added.“The actualisation of foreign investments is reflecting a conducive business environment which is supported by friendly governmental policies,” Dawood remarked.“This is the right time to invest and start a business in Pakistan,” he added.