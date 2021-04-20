UAE Extends Travel Ban on Pakistan

muhammadhafeezmalik
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended the travel ban on flights coming from Pakistan and thirteen other countries till 21 July 2021.
According to a notice issued by UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the inbound flights from fourteen countries will be suspended till 21 July amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
GCAA in a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Sunday, notified about the suspension, adding that the cargo, business, and charter flights are exempted from the travel ban.
Here are the fourteen countries facing UAE’s travel ban till 21 July:
- Pakistan
- India
- Liberia
- Namibia
- Sierra Leone
- Democratic Republic of Congo
- Uganda
- Zambia
- Vietnam
- Bangladesh
- Nepal
- Sri Lanka
- Nigeria
- South Africa
Earlier on 19 June, Dubai announced to ease travel restrictions from 23 June for travelers who in the last 14 days had visited India, Nigeria, and South Africa.
