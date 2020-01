UAE extends $200m aid to Pakistan for economic projects

By Reuters Published: January 2, 2020Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed is being received by Prime Minister Imran Khan on his arrival in Islamabad. PHOTO COURTESY: WAMDUBAI: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday instructed the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development to allocate $200 million to support small and medium economic projects in Pakistan, according to the United Arab Emirates (UAE)The decision comes soon after Mohammad Bin Zayed, who is also Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, returned back to the gulf state after visiting Islamabad.On a day-long visit to the federal capital, the UAE prince met Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the meeting both the leaders discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, as well as the regional and global situation.This was the UAE prince’s second visit to Pakistan since Premier Imran took office in August 2018.The last time Sheikh Mohammad had visited Pakistan in January 2019 on the invitation of the prime minister. It was the first visit by a UAE ruler in 12 years.Read more: Latest