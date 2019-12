UAE Expresses Interest In Establishing A Furniture-Making Unit In Punjab

The purpose of establishing new industrial estates and special economic zones is to step up the industrialization.

There is a wide scope of investment in the furniture business, says Mian Aslam Iqbal.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the idea to bring new investments in Punjab was the topmost priority of the government.

More than 1 billion dollar investment has been made in Faisalabad’s industrial zone.

Furniture Unit in Punjab:

Topmost Priority: