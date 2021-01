TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said: I mean UAE is openly asking for it.. I hope they get it..



View attachment 711327



View attachment 711328



Pakistan should take this up with UAE as I think he still holds a seat of public servant in UAE. Found this on twitter when I opened it after agesI mean UAE is openly asking for it.. I hope they get it..Pakistan should take this up with UAE as I think he still holds a seat of public servant in UAE. Click to expand...

letme help you put things in perspective - He is addressing the Sistan problem in Iran...If you see the poll & tweet before & after this poll you will get the idea that he is address insurgency in Iran because Iran is arming Houthis so by arming Baloch in Sistan, whether they can return the favor ....I understand a bit of ArabicTranslation of the tweets