UAE: Emirates halts flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka until July 15 UAE nationals and holders of UAE golden Visas are among categories exempt from the ban

UAE nationals and holders of UAE golden Visas are among categories exempt from the ban22:34 July 3, 2021Emirates AirlineImage Credit: Supplied photoJohn Benny Staff ReporterDubai: Emirates airline will be suspending the carriage of passengers from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai until July 15, 2021, the Dubai-based carrier said on its website.Passengers who have connected through Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID 19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel.The latest announcement comes a day after Emirates said it would suspend all passenger flights from India until July 15.Last week, Abu Dhabi-based carrier, Etihad, announced that it will not be permitted to carry passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka or India until July 21.