What's new

UAE economic experts due to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday

Chacha_Facebooka

Chacha_Facebooka

FULL MEMBER
Mar 16, 2010
830
0
1,631
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
ISLAMABAD: A team of economic experts from the United Arab Emirates is due to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow to discuss the implementation of decisions taken by the top leaders of the two countries.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif went to the Gulf state over the weekend after completing his three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia where he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and performed Umrah.
During his stay in the UAE, Sharif met Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and held extensive consultations on a range of bilateral, regional and international issues.
The two leaders agreed to further consolidate bilateral trade and economic cooperation and decided to build partnerships in areas encompassing investment, economic development, energy, infrastructure and agriculture.
“An economic team will arrive for the implementation of decisions taken by the leadership of Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates,” said an official statement circulated by the PM Office on Monday. “The UAE delegation will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on May 3.”
The statement added the economic delegation from the Gulf country would interact with experts assisting the prime minister.
They will also deliberate on recommendations to accelerate the pace of economic activities between the two countries.
“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will host a dinner in honor of the delegation,” the statement added. “The meetings will focus on economic, trade and investment promotion between the two countries. The delegation will also be briefed on the investment climate and policy in Pakistan. Apart from that, cooperation in the fields of energy, economics and petroleum industry will be discussed.”
The Pakistani PM and the Abu Dhabi crown prince agreed to remain in regular contact with each other on all issues of mutual interest as well as coordinate positions at multilateral forums including the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation during their recent meeting.
“The Crown Prince assured the Prime Minister about making effective moves toward strengthening closer bilateral fraternal ties for the benefit of future generations of the two countries,” an earlier statement from the PM Office informed. “He acknowledged with gratitude the constructive role played by Pakistanis in the development of the UAE when others had limited presence and contribution.”
The UAE royal also maintained that the two countries had always stood with each other during good and bad times, adding they would “continue to extend support to each other in future.”
The prime minister praised the UAE for launching humanitarian projects in his country under the UAE-Pakistan Assistance Program and extending crucial support to Islamabad during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sharif also thanked the Abu Dhabi crown prince for hosting 1.7 million Pakistanis with honor and dignity, saying they were not only a bridge between Pakistan and the UAE but also a source of pride for his country.
Click to expand...
Source
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
9,986
157
19,181
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1651494998479.jpeg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zibago
No reports of any expected aid package for Pakistan from KSA
Replies
7
Views
246
EternalMortal
E
ejaz007
Pakistan secures $8bn package from Saudi Arabia
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
85
Views
1K
Riz
Riz
The SC
Saudi Crown Prince Meets with Pakistani Prime Minister
Replies
1
Views
105
The SC
The SC
ghazi52
PM telephoned Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and condemned the heinous terrorist attack by Houthi militia
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
2K
SIPRA
SIPRA
ghazi52
PM Shehbaz directs reinstatement of BISP beneficiaries expelled from programme by PTI govt
Replies
14
Views
408
Areesh
Areesh

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom