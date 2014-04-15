UAE dissident group forms

|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Afghanistan confirms Taliban dissident leader goes missing in UAE
|Afghanistan Defence Forum
|13
|UAE implicated in lethal drone strike in Libya
|Middle East & Africa
|2
|H
|Featured UAE Dispatches Fighter Jets To Support Its Allies Against Turkey
|Middle East & Africa
|21
|UAE’s Bogus Fatwah, Trump Announcement & Jewish Sentiments
|Members Club
|0
|First commercial Israel-UAE flight to take off next week, US says
|Middle East & Africa
|0
|US sale of F-35 jets to UAE will go ahead. What can Israel get in return?
|Middle East & Africa
|16
|Indonesia Says China, UAE Agree to Supply Up to 370 Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine
|COVID-19 Coronavirus
|0
|A
|Featured UAE cancels meeting with Israel and the United States over Netanyahu's statement against the F-35 deal
|Middle East & Africa
|42
|Featured With Israel's Encouragement, NSO Sold Spyware to UAE and Other Gulf States
|Middle East & Africa
|1
|A
|OIC Backs Palestinian Cause After UAE, Israel Strike Deal
|Middle East & Africa
|7