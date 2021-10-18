UAE developing air to air missiles

Staying on target HALCON, an end-to-end manufacturer of precision-guided munitions, aims to offer a full complement of guided weapons, by focusing on key international partnerships and nurturing home-grown IP

I am starting this thread and am going to be compiling information about the air to air missile(s) under development here.I found this exercpt from the article below----------------------------------------------------------------------So far, HALCON’s products are unpropelled and gravity-launched, albeit with sophisticated guidance technology, but Al Mansoori suggests that innovations are afoot that will take HALCON into entirely new segments of the aerial munitions market. “Next year, we are looking into propelled air-to-ground weapons,” he says.We are putting into place building blocks that will take us there"In my opinion is a strong possiblity that the missile is based off the Marlin 100km range BVR missile or the A-Darter WVR missile but it is progress nonetheless. I think they mean demonstrate by actually testing the missile by 2025 which is good news if true.Did you see this coming? It will put them into a list of few countries that can develop air to air missiles even if they rely on imported subsystems. The Chinese used Russian seekers in their earlier BVR missiles.