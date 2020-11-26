What's new

UAE denies ban on import of workforce from Pakistan: Zulfi Bukhari

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

UAE denies ban on import of workforce from Pakistan: Zulfi Bukhari

The Gulf country's minister categorically stated that there is ‘no ban on export of workforce’, says SAPM



November 26, 2020




The United Arab Emirates cabinet minister has set aside media reports that the UAE suspended the issuance of work visa to Pakistanis, PM’s aide Zulfikar Bukhari said.
In a Tweet from his official handle on Thursday, Bukhari thanked UAE Minister for Human Resources Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli for his continued support for Pakistanis expatriates working in the Gulf country.
“Thankful to HE Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli (Minister of Human Resources & Emiratisation) for his continued support for #OverseasPakistanis - Contrary to media reports, he categorically stated there is NO BAN on export of workforce - There has been 11% [increase] in knowledge workers,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.


The reports emerged on Wednesday claiming that the UAE has stopped issuing new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and Syria.
A source briefed on the matter told Reuters the visas had temporarily stopped being issued to Afghans, Pakistanis and citizens of several other countries over security concerns, but did not provide details of those concerns.
“Workers including Pakistanis laid off during #Covid19 registered on Virtual Labour Market Database are given priority -10yr golden visa applications are also being encouraged Looking forward to continued collaboration with UAE leadership to address the issues of our diaspora,” the PM’s aide said in a follow-up tweet.


Meanwhile, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said in a tweet that Bukhari spoke to the UAE official via video link to “dispel the negative reports on ban on Pakistani workers”.
“To dispel the negative reports on ban on Pakistani workers by UAE, SAPM @sayedzbukhari got in touch with UAE Minister of Human Resource & Emiratisation to address the issues being faced by Pakistani workforce in the #UAE.”


The UAE is home to tens of thousands of Pakistani workers, who have been employed in different sectors and send foreign remittances considered key to the country’s foreign exchange reserves.
Giving break up, Senator Baig told The Express Tribune that in 2016 Pakistan sent 326,000 workers to the UAE, 290,000 in 2016, 275,000 in 2017, 208,000 in 2018, 211,000 in 2019 and even during the Covid-19 outbreak until October 51,000 Pakistanis went to the Gulf country for employment.



El Sidd

El Sidd

There is just no mechanism to stop the flow of fake news aimed at targeting and marketing Pakistan's relations with certain countries.

Mubarek Patel Network invests greatly and deeply with passion in attempts to isolate Pakistan in their messianic 2.5 front war on Pakistan.

This governance matter is likely to continue as GoP struggles with corruption and nepotism.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

UAE seems to be right for banning visit visa here .

UAE issued notice 2 months ago to travel agents . do not send people on visit visa to those whom are job seekers .

UAE issued circular of 2000 dirhams to be carry upon visit visa visitors . some 275 paksitanis was found violating this rules in just 24 hours .

UAE banned Pakistanis after they see we are not gonna change our mind .
 
HAIDER

Imran Khan said:
UAE seems to be right for banning visit visa here .

UAE issued notice 2 months ago to travel agents . do not send people on visit visa to those whom are job seekers .

UAE issued circular of 2000 dirhams to be carry upon visit visa visitors . some 275 paksitanis was found violating this rules in just 24 hours .

UAE banned Pakistanis after they see we are not gonna change our mind .
They are planning to import East European to work on different projects. Plus, recent established relations with Israel cause some security concerns too . We see more Asians out of UAE. Massive housing market meltdown in UAE. Simply UAE need massive foreign investment from outside , Israel and US is there best bet. In US, Canada and Eu are heavily investing in EV projects, its cheap and environmental friendly. So, oil future is not very bright in next 10 to 15 years.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

HAIDER said:
They are planning to import East European to work on different projects. Plus, recent established relations with Israel cause some security concerns too . We see more Asians out of UAE. Massive housing market meltdown in UAE. Simply UAE need massive foreign investment from outside , Israel and US is there best bet. In US, Canada and Eu are heavily investing in EV projects, its cheap and environmental friendly. So, oil future is not very bright in next 10 to 15 years.
i will not go to that far my point is simple why this happened ?
UAE make a law
1606410861736.png



we messed it up as we do everything always

1606410909583.png



look at them are they look to you visitors from any side ?
1606410940199.png



so before we point out fingers on other will we ever look inside us ? yes just for once we should look our jahil awam and think .
 
