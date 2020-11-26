UAE denies ban on import of workforce from Pakistan: Zulfi Bukhari

HAIDER said: They are planning to import East European to work on different projects. Plus, recent established relations with Israel cause some security concerns too . We see more Asians out of UAE. Massive housing market meltdown in UAE. Simply UAE need massive foreign investment from outside , Israel and US is there best bet. In US, Canada and Eu are heavily investing in EV projects, its cheap and environmental friendly. So, oil future is not very bright in next 10 to 15 years. Click to expand...

i will not go to that far my point is simple why this happened ?UAE make a lawwe messed it up as we do everything alwayslook at them are they look to you visitors from any side ?so before we point out fingers on other will we ever look inside us ? yes just for once we should look our jahil awam and think .