What's new

UAE decriminalises premarital sexual relations among 40 legal changes in reform push

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,215
40
21,088
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The United Arab Emirates on Saturday said a new criminal code would come into force in January as part of what it called the most sweeping legal reform in the Gulf state's history.

Major changes so far included decriminalising premarital sexual relations and alcohol consumption, and cancelling provisions for leniency when dealing with so-called “honour killings” in November 2020.

State news agency WAM reported the government is changing 40 laws this year. It did not make clear, however, which of the changes — which concern commercial companies, online security, trade, copyright, residency, narcotics and social issues — were new and which had been previously reported.

www.dawn.com

UAE decriminalises premarital sexual relations among 40 legal changes in reform push

Other recent changes by the UAE include introducing longer-term visas as a way to attract and retain talent.
www.dawn.com
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
61,152
2
122,055
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
good UAE is moving ahead speed of light . sooner you will see in this thread people bashing them while same people's gov go every few years and ask AID from UAE TO FEED VERY SAME PEOPLE .
 
K

kingQamaR

FULL MEMBER
Sep 14, 2017
1,699
-7
1,550
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Dubai reminds me of Lebanon once a play ground for the rich gulf princes to wine sleep with hookers and whores at casinos. Dubais bubble is heading the sane way once the oil runs dry
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom