UAE confirms its acquisition of the South Korean missile launcher Chunmoo

The UAE's acquisition of the Chunmoo Multiple Launch Rocket System has been confirmed, as the local news agency published a photo showing the test of artillery systems received from the Republic of Korea (South Korea).An industry source said the UAE has received at least one batch of eight Chunmoo multi-launch missile systems, which can fire three types of ammunition: unguided 130mm rockets. Unguided 227 mm rockets; And guided missiles caliber 239 mm.Nearly three years ago, South Korean media reported that an unnamed Middle Eastern country had purchased an unknown number from the K239 Chunmoo system in 2017 from Hanwha Defense.The K239 Chunmoo, also known as K-MLRS, is a modernized missile launcher developed by the South Korean company Hanwha.According to armyrecognition.com, Chunmu missiles can fire 130mm, 227mm and 239mm rockets. Missiles can be equipped with HE-FRAG (high-explosive fragments), incendiary, smokeless, optical, or warheads with pre-fragmented anti-tank or anti-personnel submunitions.Types of missiles can be mixed (for example, 1 container 20 x 130 mm and 1 container 6 x 239 mm). The 130mm rockets have a range of 36 km, while the larger 230mm rockets have a range of about 80 km for unguided rockets and 160 km for guided missiles. The 239mm Chunmu missile is a guided artillery missile that enhances its accuracy by adding a guidance and control system.* 6 X 239 mm missiles with with a range of 80 km for the unguided version and a range of 160 km for the guided version of the missile. The launcher can also be equipped with 2 missiles of caliber 400 mm or 1X 600 mm missile.** The UAE has a wonderful assortment of the best rocket launchers in the world, as it recently acquired the Chinese launcher SR-5, which can launch several types of missiles, such as 220 mm guided missiles with a range of 70 km and 122 mm missiles with a range of 20, 40 and 50 km.