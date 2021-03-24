UAE..Complete loading of nuclear fuel packages at the 2nd "Barakah" plant reactor, and begin the testing phase

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation announced on Twitter, Tuesday, that the nuclear fuel packages have been loaded into the second plant’s reactor from the Barakah peaceful nuclear power plants, and that “the testing phase in preparation for the start-up process of the plant will start now”.The corporation said on Twitter: "Our specialized teams have completed loading nuclear fuel packages into the plant’s second reactor from the Barakah peaceful nuclear power plants, and we will now begin the testing phase in preparation for the plant’s start-up process.The Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is located in the Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, overlooking the Arabian Gulf, about 53 kilometers southwest of the city of Ruwais. The four advanced power reactors (APR1400) at Barakah plant will provide about a quarter of the country's electricity needs when the plants are fully operational.This project will play a fundamental role in diversifying the energy sources in the country and will provide a large amount of energy for homes, companies and government establishments while reducing the carbon footprint in the country. After the plant is fully operational, it is expected that the Barakah plant will reduce carbon emissions in the country by 21 million tons annually, which is equivalent to removing 3.2 million cars from the roads.