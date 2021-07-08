UAE, China to cement ties

The UAE and China yesterday re-affirmed their commitment to broaden the scope of trade and commercial cooperation, particularly in the area of investments.

The UAE and China yesterday signed a five year agreement on information and cultural cooperation.

At the end of the fourth meeting of the joint UAE-Chinese Economic Committee, the two sides agreed to forge a strategic partnership that would revolve around the strongest economic aspects of both countries, namely the UAE's capital and Chinese technology."We are satisfied with the outcome of the meetings. The Chinese side was very responsive to the issues which we raised and which centred around the transfer of technology. We have agreed to forge a strategic partnership in a number of areas" said Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Minister of Economy and Commerce.As part of this partnership, China will increase its exports to the UAE market, while more UAE investments in China are to be encouraged.The two sides agreed to organise regular trade exhibitions and exchange of visits so to address the current trade imbalance. The agreement allows China to benefit from the Arab Free Zone Market which is to be set up by 2005. China will augur well by strengthening its presence in the UAE market, in view of the facilities that have been provided for the investors, the geographical location that the UAE enjoys in addition to ports, said Sheikh Fahim.He added that the UAE continues to be in need of advanced technology so as to boost the light and medium industrial sector.The industrial sector accounts for 14 per cent of the GDP, he said, adding that there opportunities that China could tap in this sector.He also lauded the role of 8,000 strong Chinese workforce in the UAE. Sheikh Fahim, who headed the UAE side, said there was complete conformity of views between the UAE and China on issues relating to the World Trade Organisation.As part of their common understanding, the two sides will coordinate ahead of the upcoming meetings of the WTO.For his part the Chinese minister for foreign trade hailed the outcome of the joint meeting as an opportunity to widen cooperation between the two countries.He said bilateral trade relations have grown significantly over the past few years, particularly in the construction and engineering sector.Last year, trade exchange stood at $2.8 billion, said the minister, adding that there are 300 Chinese companies registered in the UAE. The agreement, signed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Information and Culture Minister and his Chinese counterpart Sun Jiazheng, covers ways of boosting joint information, cultural and technical cooperation."Sheikh Abdullah's visit is of great significance and is a milestone in the history of cultural exchange," Jiazheng said, after welcoming Sheikh Abdullah in China. "We hope it will open up a new chapter of joint cooperation."The Chinese minister praised President His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's leadership which, he said, had laid the foundation for progress and development in the UAE. "The UAE has managed to achieve progress and modernity and preserve, at the same time, its heritage and culture. This approach has earned it wide international respect," the Chinese Minister said.Sheikh Abdullah said that the UAE is keen to build a close friendship with China in all fields, particularly in the information, cultural and technical areas."We are working to find an effective mechanism to develop bilateral information and cultural relations and today's agreement will definitely serve to push these relations ahead. "We in the UAE have great respect and appreciation for the prominent place occupied by the rich and great Chinese culture among global cultures."Sheikh Abdullah also voiced the UAE's admiration of the the principled and firm Chinese policies which stand by causes of justice, rights and peace worldwide. According to the agreement signed yesterday, the two sides will work to develop cooperation in the fields of culture, arts, information, TV and radio broadcasting, education and instruction, sports, and printing and publishing.The agreement calls for exchange visits by officials responsible for information, cultural and artistic departments as well as writers, artists and musicians, the exchange of cultural and artistic works and publications and for organising cultural and arts exhibitions.The agreement also encourages media cooperation through exchange visits, the exchange of TV and radio programmes and films, as well as data on economic development. Cooperation between national news agencies and the translation and publication of art works in the two countries are also included under the agreement.The protocol also covers cooperation in higher education through the exchange of professors, research and scholarships. Sheikh Abdullah arrived in Beijing on Sunday night leading a high-ranking delegation on an official visit to China.Sheikh Abdullah is carrying a message from Sheikh Zayed to his Chinese counterpart Jiang Zemin, dealing with bilateral relations. Sheikh Abdullah's trip to China comes amid steady growth in bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in November 1984.Relations were given a big boost by the visit of Sheikh Zayed to China in May 1990. The two countries have signed a number of agreements on economic and trade cooperation, the avoidance of double taxation, encouragement of investment, transport, health and extradition of criminals.