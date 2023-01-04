UAE, China ask UN Security Council to meet over Al Aqsa mosque - diplomats​

1 minute readJanuary 4, 202312:37 AM GMT+2Last Updated 9 hours ago
A visitor takes a picture next to the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City January 3, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
UNITED NATIONS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates and China have asked the U.N. Security Council to meet publicly, likely on Thursday, over recent developments at Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, diplomats said on Tuesday.
Israel's new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir briefly visited Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Tuesday, a site also revered by Jews, angering the Palestinians and drawing a slew of condemnations.
Reporting by Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Kanishka Singh
UAE, China ask UN Security Council to meet over Al Aqsa mosque - diplomatsReuters
The United Arab Emirates and China have asked the U.N. Security Council to meet publicly, likely on Thursday, over recent developments at Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, diplomats said on Tuesday.
