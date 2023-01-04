What's new

UAE, China ask UN Security Council to meet over Al Aqsa mosque - diplomats

dani191

UAE, China ask UN Security Council to meet over Al Aqsa mosque - diplomats

A visitor takes a picture next to the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City

A visitor takes a picture next to the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City January 3, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
UNITED NATIONS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates and China have asked the U.N. Security Council to meet publicly, likely on Thursday, over recent developments at Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, diplomats said on Tuesday.
Israel's new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir briefly visited Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Tuesday, a site also revered by Jews, angering the Palestinians and drawing a slew of condemnations.
Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Kanishka Singh
The United Arab Emirates and China have asked the U.N. Security Council to meet publicly, likely on Thursday, over recent developments at Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, diplomats said on Tuesday.
tower9

Good to see China taking a more strident pro Palestinian stance now and no more sitting on the fence. Probably a result of the recent diplomatic moves with the Arab world.
 
dani191

Good to see China taking a more strident pro Palestinian stance now and no more sitting on the fence. Probably a result of the recent diplomatic moves with the Arab world.
what is china problem what is hapening in israel? maybe we will sell weapons to taiwan
 
tower9

what is china problem what is hapening in israel? maybe we will sell weapons to taiwan
Because Israel is an evil country that has been torturing the Palestinians for over 80 years. Israel and the Zionists are also deeply hateful against China, it’s about time China has been taking a stand.

just a stance,
however if china will start doing for palestine which US did for ukraine to send weapos
it will be hell for israel
I hope I live to see the day. Imagine a Palestine armed to the teeth with hypersonic missiles and stealth fighters.
 
dani191

Because Israel is an evil country that has been torturing the Palestinians for over 80 years. Israel and the Zionists are also deeply hateful against China, it’s about time China has been taking a stand.


I hope I live to see the day. Imagine a Palestine armed to the teeth with hypersonic missiles and stealth fighters.
and china killed milions of people so? and did horiblle things to her people like the 1 child policy
 
tower9

and china killed milions of people so? and did horiblle things to her people like the 1 child policy
Israel has already taken a very anti-China stance since the beginning of Covid, it is just not expressed in public, but there is a reason why diplomatic relations between the two countries have basically collapsed since then. I am sure that China has intelligence that shows there is a Mossad-CIA link behind the introduction of Covid in Wuhan. It is not surprising it was a Mossad agent who first mentioned to the media that there was coronavirus in Wuhan before even the Chinese authorities found out about it. That's why China no longer sends diplomats to Israel when they tour the Middle East, instead they only meet with the Arab states, Iran and Turkey and skip Israel altogether. It is also why China has taken a more outwardly Pro-Palestinian stance, because Israel has made it clear it is a sworn enemy.
 
tower9

China wants to replace yuan with dollar as global reserve currency, and it cannot achieve that goal without the support of Arab countries.
Any logical country would realize the Arab world offers 10000x times more value than the tiny settler state of Israel. The only reason why the US values Israel is because of the parasitic control of the Zionist lobby over the US govt.
 
If "Arab world" (Arab states) loves so much Palestinian people why they dont give them free visas/citizenship/flights to escape from his oppresion?
 

