UAE, China ask UN Security Council to meet over Al Aqsa mosque - diplomats​

dani191 said: and china killed milions of people so? and did horiblle things to her people like the 1 child policy Click to expand...

Israel has already taken a very anti-China stance since the beginning of Covid, it is just not expressed in public, but there is a reason why diplomatic relations between the two countries have basically collapsed since then. I am sure that China has intelligence that shows there is a Mossad-CIA link behind the introduction of Covid in Wuhan. It is not surprising it was a Mossad agent who first mentioned to the media that there was coronavirus in Wuhan before even the Chinese authorities found out about it. That's why China no longer sends diplomats to Israel when they tour the Middle East, instead they only meet with the Arab states, Iran and Turkey and skip Israel altogether. It is also why China has taken a more outwardly Pro-Palestinian stance, because Israel has made it clear it is a sworn enemy.