What's new

Featured UAE cancels meeting with Israel and the United States over Netanyahu's statement against the F-35 deal

A

ASKardar

FULL MEMBER
Oct 2, 2019
444
1
804
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
UAE calls off ceremonial meeting due to Israeli prime minister's opposition to arms deal between Washington and Abu Dhabi, Axios reports



The United Arab Emirates cancelled a meeting with Israeli and American officials to formalise normalisation, due to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opposition to the US selling Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets to Abu Dhabi, Axios reported.

Citing three anonymous sources, Israeli journalist Barak Ravid reported on Monday that Emirati officials abruptly cancelled a ceremonial meeting that was set to take place last Friday "indefinitely".

Abu Dhabi had been trying to purchase the advanced US-made jets, but American policy dictates that Israel must maintain its military superiority in the region.

Initial reports had indicated that Netanyahu had agreed to the F-35 sales after the UAE announced a deal to normalise relations with Israel earlier this month. But the Israeli premier voiced public opposition to the F-35 sale last week.

"The peace agreement with the UAE does not include any clauses on the matter, and the United States clarified to Israel that it will always safeguard Israel's qualitative edge," Netanyahu said.

Top Emirati diplomat Anwar Gargash told the Atlantic Council last week that acquiring the F-35s was a "legitimate" defence concern for Abu Dhabi, noting that the UAE had been trying to get the jets for six years.

"This is something on the table. We have legitimate requests that are there. We ought to get them… Now the whole idea of, you know, the state of belligerency or war with Israel will no longer exist, so I think it should be actually more easier," Gargash said.

The ceremonial signing of the deal with Israel in the presence of US officials was set to boost President Donald Trump's reelection campaign. It is not clear if the reported cancelling of the meeting will affect the normalisation agreement.

On Monday, Netanyahu reiterated his stance that the preliminary normalisation deal with the UAE did not include any agreement on arms sales.

"I don’t know of any arms deal that has been agreed upon. It may be contemplated; our position hasn’t changed," he said after meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"But I also learned from Secretary Pompeo – heard again a very, very strong commitment that under all circumstances, the United States will ensure Israel’s qualitative edge. That has been proven to be true over four decades of peace with Egypt, two and a half decades of peace with Jordan."

For his part, Pompeo vowed to continue to bolster the UAE's defence capabilities while maintaining the Americcan commitment to Israel's so-called qualitative military edge.

"We have a 20-plus year security relationship with the United Arab Emirates as well, where we have provided them with technical assistance and military assistance," Pompeo said.

"We will now continue to review that process to continue to make sure that we’re delivering them with the equipment that they need to secure and defend their own people from this same threat, from the Islamic Republic of Iran as well."

www.middleeasteye.net

UAE cancels meeting with US and Israel over F-35 deal: Report

UAE calls off ceremonial meeting due to Israeli prime minister's opposition to arms deal between Washington and Abu Dhabi, Axios reports
www.middleeasteye.net www.middleeasteye.net
 
The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
19,501
19
20,555
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
1598289929780.jpeg


The United Arab Emirates canceled a tripartite public meeting scheduled to be held in New York last Friday between the US ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, and Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Ardan, and the UAE's ambassador to the United Nations, Lana Nusseibeh, the news agency learned tonight (Monday). Three insiders said the reason for the cancellation was dissatisfaction in Abu Dhabi with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's public opposition to the F-35 deal with Washington, and the tripartite meeting, launched by Kraft, was formal and public and included posting of photos to the media and a joint announcement. According to the sources, all parties had already confirmed the meeting and had talked about the details - but then the UAE representatives informed the US ambassador and the White House that the meeting was canceled until further notice.

One of the sources involved in the details indicated that senior Emirati officials decided to cancel the meeting to send a message to Israel that they were disappointed by Netanyahu's public statements regarding the sale of the ghost, in addition to that he intends to oppose the arms deal when it comes to the US Congress. The source added that they understood in recent weeks that even if Netanyahu preferred not to implement the plane deal, he would not declare his opposition to it. Therefore, when the prime minister publicly expressed his opposition, the UAE felt that he was acting against the spirit of the contacts between the two parties. According to the source, Abu Dhabi’s message in canceling the tripartite meeting is that there will be no public political meetings between the two countries until Israel's position on the aircraft deal becomes clear.

https://arabic.rt.com/middle_east/1147400-لإمارات-ألغت-اللقاء-مع-إسرائيل-والولايات-المتحدة-بسبب-تصريحات-نتنياهو/


Kushner: Peace Agreement between Israel and the UAE "should increase the likelihood" of acquiring F-35 fighters

https://arabic.rt.com/middle_east/1...إسرائيل-والإمارات-احتمال-حصولها-مقاتلات-f-35/
 
Last edited:
terry5

terry5

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 16, 2014
2,438
-11
3,454
Country
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Location
Pakistan
Anyone heard netenyahoo and pompei press conference today ?

they were glowing in their adoption of there new puppy dog (UAE) . Must watch to see how low the Emiratees have fallen .
 
I

idune

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
13,261
-40
11,703
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
UAE got what it deserves. It can cancel establishment of its relationship, I suppose that is not in the card. Kushner has lot of explaining to do for his double dealing.

It would not be surprising, if Israel push to station its own F-35 in UAE bases as an alternative. Such move will seriously threaten Iran and Pakistan security scenarios.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
12,137
-2
19,348
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
The SC said:
1598289929780.jpeg


The United Arab Emirates canceled a tripartite public meeting scheduled to be held in New York last Friday between the US ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, and Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Ardan, and the UAE's ambassador to the United Nations, Lana Nusseibeh, the news agency learned tonight (Monday). Three insiders said the reason for the cancellation was dissatisfaction in Abu Dhabi with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's public opposition to the F-35 deal with Washington, and the tripartite meeting, launched by Kraft, was formal and public and included posting of photos to the media and a joint announcement. According to the sources, all parties had already confirmed the meeting and had talked about the details - but then the UAE representatives informed the US ambassador and the White House that the meeting was canceled until further notice.

One of the sources involved in the details indicated that senior Emirati officials decided to cancel the meeting to send a message to Israel that they were disappointed by Netanyahu's public statements regarding the sale of the ghost, in addition to that he intends to oppose the arms deal when it comes to the US Congress. The source added that they understood in recent weeks that even if Netanyahu preferred not to implement the plane deal, he would not declare his opposition to it. Therefore, when the prime minister publicly expressed his opposition, the UAE felt that he was acting against the spirit of the contacts between the two parties. According to the source, Abu Dhabi’s message in canceling the tripartite meeting is that there will be no public political meetings between the two countries until Israel's position on the aircraft deal becomes clear.

https://arabic.rt.com/middle_east/1147400-لإمارات-ألغت-اللقاء-مع-إسرائيل-والولايات-المتحدة-بسبب-تصريحات-نتنياهو/


Kushner: Peace Agreement between Israel and the UAE "should increase the likelihood" of acquiring F-35 fighters

https://arabic.rt.com/middle_east/1147101-كوشنر-اتفاق-السلام-إسرائيل-والإمارات-احتمال-حصولها-مقاتلات-f-35/
Click to expand...


Guys, this is all a show. The above show is being done to placate Muslim Arab anger at the Israeli/UAE relationship. The UAE and Israel are now firmly entrenched in their diplomatic relations. Nothing to see here. Let's get back to our lives, people.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Jyotish Pakistan Senate chairman cancels UAE visit as Modi honoured amid Kashmir crisis Strategic & Foreign Affairs 74
Super Falcon UAE visa cancelation my Sponsor has died and my visa has been expired Members Club 4
waz UAE dissident group forms Middle East & Africa 21
Imran Khan UAE implicated in lethal drone strike in Libya Middle East & Africa 2
H Featured UAE Dispatches Fighter Jets To Support Its Allies Against Turkey Middle East & Africa 22
Azadkashmir UAE’s Bogus Fatwah, Trump Announcement & Jewish Sentiments Members Club 0
unrequitted_love_suzy First commercial Israel-UAE flight to take off next week, US says Middle East & Africa 0
The SC US sale of F-35 jets to UAE will go ahead. What can Israel get in return? Middle East & Africa 16
艹艹艹 Indonesia Says China, UAE Agree to Supply Up to 370 Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
HaMoTZeMaS Featured With Israel's Encouragement, NSO Sold Spyware to UAE and Other Gulf States Middle East & Africa 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top