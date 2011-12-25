The United Arab Emirates canceled a tripartite public meeting scheduled to be held in New York last Friday between the US ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, and Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Ardan, and the UAE's ambassador to the United Nations, Lana Nusseibeh, the news agency learned tonight (Monday). Three insiders said the reason for the cancellation was dissatisfaction in Abu Dhabi with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's public opposition to the F-35 deal with Washington, and the tripartite meeting, launched by Kraft, was formal and public and included posting of photos to the media and a joint announcement. According to the sources, all parties had already confirmed the meeting and had talked about the details - but then the UAE representatives informed the US ambassador and the White House that the meeting was canceled until further notice.One of the sources involved in the details indicated that senior Emirati officials decided to cancel the meeting to send a message to Israel that they were disappointed by Netanyahu's public statements regarding the sale of the ghost, in addition to that he intends to oppose the arms deal when it comes to the US Congress. The source added that they understood in recent weeks that even if Netanyahu preferred not to implement the plane deal, he would not declare his opposition to it. Therefore, when the prime minister publicly expressed his opposition, the UAE felt that he was acting against the spirit of the contacts between the two parties. According to the source, Abu Dhabi’s message in canceling the tripartite meeting is that there will be no public political meetings between the two countries until Israel's position on the aircraft deal becomes clear.