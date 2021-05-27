What's new

UAE builds a Mysterious airbase on an island off Yemen

Mysterious airbase being built on volcanic island off Yemen

Military officials in Yemen say UAE is building runway on Mayun Island, a crucial shipping chokepoint.




A mysterious airbase is being built on a volcanic island off Yemen that sits in one of the world’s crucial maritime chokepoints for energy shipments and commercial cargo.

While no country has claimed the Mayun Island airbase in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, shipping traffic associated with a prior attempt to build a massive runway across the 3.5-mile-long island years ago links back to the United Arab Emirates.



Officials in Yemen’s internationally recognised government say the Emiratis are behind this latest effort as well, even though the UAE announced in 2019 it was withdrawing its troops from a Saudi-led military campaign battling Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

“This does seem to be a longer-term strategic aim to establish a relatively permanent presence,” said Jeremy Binnie, the Middle East editor of the open-source intelligence company Janes, who has followed construction on Mayun for years. He said it was “possibly not just about the Yemen war and you’ve got to see the shipping situation as fairly key there”.

Emirati officials in Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment.

The runway on Mayun Island allows whoever controls it to project power into the strait and easily launch airstrikes into mainland Yemen, convulsed by a bloody, years-long war. It also provides a base for any operations into the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and nearby east Africa.

Satellite images from Planet Labs obtained by the Associated Press showed construction vehicles building a 1.85km (6,070ft) runway on the island on 11 April. By 18 May, that work appeared complete, with three hangars constructed on tarmac just south of the runway.




A runway of that length can accommodate attack, surveillance and transport aircraft. An earlier effort begun toward the end of 2016 and later abandoned had workers try to build an even-larger runway more than 3km long, which would allow for the heaviest bombers.

Military officials with Yemen’s internationally recognised government, which the Saudi-led coalition has backed since 2015, said the UAE was building the runway. The officials, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity as they didn’t have authorisation to brief journalists, said Emirati ships had transported military weapons, equipment and troops to Mayun Island in recent weeks.

The military officials said recent tension between the UAE and the Yemeni president, Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, had come in part from an Emirati demand for his government to sign a 20-year lease agreement for Mayun. Emirati officials have not acknowledged any disagreement.


The apparent decision by the Emiratis to resume building the airbase comes after the UAE dismantled parts of a military base it ran in the east African nation of Eritrea as a staging ground for its Yemen campaign.

Eleonora Ardemagni, an analyst at the Italian Institute for International Political Studies, said that while the Horn of Africa had “become a dangerous place” for the Emiratis due to competitors and local war risks, Mayun had a small population and offered a valuable site for monitoring the Red Sea. There has been a rise in attacks and incidents in the region.

“The Emiratis have been shifting from a power-projection foreign policy to a power-protection foreign policy,” Ardemagni said. It increases “their capacity to monitor what happens and to prevent possible threats by non-state actors close to Iran”.

Mayun, also known as Perim Island, sits two miles off the south-western edge of Yemen. World powers have recognised the island’s strategic location for hundreds of years, especially with the opening of the Suez Canal linking the Mediterranean and Red Seas.

Mysterious airbase being built on volcanic island off Yemen

Military officials in Yemen say UAE is building runway on Mayun Island, a crucial shipping chokepoint
Yeah, i saw a report about this island stolen by UAE which suggests that UAE is Building an airbase with Israeli help. Israeli war planes will use this airbase to Launch attacks against regional countries Based on the pre defined threat.
 
Yeah, i saw a report about this island stolen by UAE which suggests that UAE is Building an airbase with Israeli help. Israeli war planes will use this airbase to Launch attacks against regional countries Based on the pre defined threat.
but UAE forget that missile strike in marib :frown:
 
Yeah, i saw a report about this island stolen by UAE which suggests that UAE is Building an airbase with Israeli help. Israeli war planes will use this airbase to Launch attacks against regional countries Based on the pre defined threat.
we have to be logical and fair. If a country strives to misbehave and enjoys making enemies left and right , then they should accept actions taken by others in the region as fair play.
 
we have to be logical and fair. If a country strives to misbehave and enjoys making enemies left and right , then they should accept actions taken by others in the region as fair play.
same can be said for UAE when you send soldiers and fighters out of your boundries be ready to be masscared . UAE have no right to occupy a war torn yemens land . with this law we can capture 100s of km afghan land in 1980 . its not jungle we are living in civilized world . just 50 years ago UAE was a colony . how quickly your gov forget it ?
 
