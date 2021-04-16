UAE-based company Streit Group unveils four new tracked and wheeled armored vehicles

During IDEX 2021, land defense exhibition in the United Arab Emirates, the UAE-based company Streit unveils new tracked and wheeled combat vehicles including the Storm electrically powered amphibious tracked vehicle and three 4x4 MRAP Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles, Dhabi, Condor, and NISR.The first vehicle unveiled by Streit Group at IDEX international defense exhibition is the STORM, a fully electric tracked amphibious vehicle that was developed by the company Highland Systems in partnership with the company Streit Group.The Storm is motorized by a Diesel hybrid engine system which powered a generator and batteries and transfer the power to two electric motors developing a total of 2,500 hp. The vehicle can run at a maximum speed of 140 km/h in road and sand conditions. In fully battery mode, the vehicle can be operated for 3.5 hours at a maximum speed of 90 km/h. IIn the water, the Storm is propelled by a single waterjet mounted at the rear of the hull at a maximum speed of 30 km/h for four hours.The suspension of the vehicle consists on each side of six road wheels with suspension arms mounted on each group of two wheels. The idler is at the front, the drive sprocket at the rear and four double return rollers support the track.The Storm has a curb weight of 8,000 kg with a payload capacity of 3,500 kg and 2,000 kg on water. It has seats for six people with a crew cabin at the front and a cargo area at the rear. The amphibious vehicle can be fitted with a remotely operated weapon station that can be mounted on the roof of the crew cab.The Storm is also an armored vehicle and provides ballistic protection STANAG 4569 up to Level 2 against the firing of small arms using 7.62mm API (Armor-Piercing Incendiary) ammunition.The Condor is a new generation of 4x4 armored in the category of MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicle fully developed and designed by Streit Group. The design of the Condor is standard with the engine at the front, crew in the middle, and troop's compartment at the rear. Two doors are available on each side of the hull and one additional door is located at the rear offering the soldiers to quickly enter and leave the vehicle. It has a crew of two and can carry up to eight military personnel.In standard configuration, the hull of the Condor is protected against ballistic and mine threats STANAG 4569 Level 2 and can be upgraded to Level to offer ballistic protection against the firing of small arms 7.62mm caliber as well as mine protection against blast of 8 kg TNT explosion under the wheels and the floor of the vehicle.The Condor is powered by 8.9 Diesel engine developing 400 hp coupled to an automatic transmission.The Dhabi is another new wheeled combat vehicle in the category of MRAP fully designed and manufactured by the UAE-based company Streit Group.was developed and designed to offer a high level of protection, the vehicle is fitted with advanced technologies of protection with heavy armoring and a solid axis suspension system offering a high level of mobility in the road and off-road conditions.The layout of the Dhabi is conventional with the engine at the front, crew seats in the middle, and troops compartment at the rear. The vehicle is fitted with two lateral doors located at the front on each side of the hull. There are three small bulletproof windows with a firing port on each side of the troop's compartment. . The infantrymen enter and leave the Dhabi via a single door located at the rear of the hull, which opens outwards. The vehicle has a crew capacity of three including the driver, commander and gunner and the rear part of the vehicle has a large internal space able to accommodate 8 soldiers. The infantrymen sit on individual anti-mine blast seats facing outwards.The Dhabi is based on a V-shape hull design to deflect blasts waves and debris out and away from the crew and troops' compartments. The vehicle can be configured with adaptable ballistic and mine protection up to level III STANAG 4569 with add-on armor.The roof of the Dhabi can be fitted with a one-man open-top turret armed with one machine gun up to 12.7mm caliber. According to customer requirements, the vehicle can be also equipped with remotely operated weapon stations (RWS).The 3rd new 4x4 military vehicle in the category of MRAP unveiled by Streit Group is the NISR, an APC (Armored Personnel Carrier) able to carry 10 military personnel including a crew of two with driver and commander as well as eight infantrymen with a seat configuration of 2+2+6.The design of the NISR is conventional with the powerpack at the front, crew in the middle, and troops compartment at the rear. There are two doors at the front of the vehicle each with a small bullet-proof window and one firing port. The troops can enter and leave the vehicle via two doors located at the rear. Each side of the hull is fitted with four small bulletproof windows with a firing port in the lower part. A 3 or 5 doors configuration is available.The NISR can be fitted with a one-man manual turret armed with one machine gun up to 12.7mm machine gun or a 40mm automatic grenade launcher. The turret has a traverse of 360°. It can be also fitted with an RWS (Remote Weapon Station).The NISR is a new generation of MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicles fully designed and manufactured by Streit Group. The vehicle is designed to withstand improvised explosive device (IED) attacks and ambushes offering a high level of protection for the crew and troops. The design of the NISR is based on a V-shape monocoque hull construction to increase vehicle and crew survivability by deflecting an upward directed blast from a landmine (or Improvised Explosive Device) away from the vehicle, while also presenting a sloped armor face.The NISR offers standard protection of STANAG 4569 Level 3 against the firing of small arms 7.62×51mm AP (Armor-Piercing) caliber and blast explosion of 8 kg of TNT under the center of the hull and the wheels. It can be fitted with add-on armor to reach STANAG 4569 Level 4 offering ballistic protection against 14.5mm machine gun and 10 kg of TNT under the center of the hull and the wheels.The NISR is powered by a Cummins ISLE 8.9 Diesel Engine developing 450hp offering high speed in road condition and high level of mobility in all-terrain conditions. It has a fuel capacity of 500 liters.The NISR can be fitted with a wide range of optional equipment including a CBRN overpressure system, smoke grenade launchers, self-recovery winch, fire suppression system, searchlights, and VHF/HF and satellite communication systems.News Defense April 2021,April 2021 News,April 2021 defense news,April 2021 Global defence news,April 2021 Defence news,April 2021 Security news,April 2021 army news,April 2021 defence industry news,April 2021 military news,April 2021 security news,April 2021 Security industry news,April 2021 security industry newsApril 2021 industry news,April 2021 defence industries news,April 2021 defense industry news,army military news April 2021,April 2021 World defense news,April 2021 worldwide defense news