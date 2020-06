Socotra Invaded by UAE, and Saudis remains silent on this.



Creating divided country process was launched by someones' after heavily defeated, throughout Yemen.



Yemeni people are desperate. Children dying of starvation and lack of medicine. Our children are starving in 2020.



These crimes against humanity in Yemen are all our responsibility. Whether you are Pakistani, Turkish, Moroccan, Iraqi or Siberian does not change this. We didnt say "stop" for this cruelty.



This complete shame for whole Islamic world.

