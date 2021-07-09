UAE approves Sinopharm's protein-based vaccine

The United Arab Emirates has approved emergency use of Sinopharm's protein-based Covid-19 vaccine and it will be available to the public as a booster dose starting January 2022,quotes the health ministry as saying.The vaccine will be produced and distributed by a joint venture between the UAE's Group 42 and China National Biotec Group a unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), the ministry said in a statement on state media on Monday.The UAE, a federation of seven emirates, on Monday reported 1,732 new coronavirus cases and one death. Authorities, who do not give a breakdown for each emirate, said around 91 per cent of the population of some 10 million had been fully vaccinated.In this file photo, a health worker counts used vials of Sinopharm's coronavirus disease vaccine at a vaccination centre. — Reuters/File