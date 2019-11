Cars/Bus aren't the only users of Petrol.

And 2040 goal isn't every country goal... Oil/gas Consumption is on the rise, mostly among Asian/African countries.



Oil derivative products will also be more widely adopted/produced.



Oil/Gas still got at least to the end of the century to be enjoyed by those having/selling it... IF The Dajjal can wait till then... but at this rate... with everything happening... we may be "Unlucky" in that regard...

