UAE announces $200 million in humanitarian aid to Pakistan

Resources from Abu Dhabi Fund for Development is aimed at supporting the country's sustainable development, under Pakistan-UAE aid programme.

by Dawood Rehman | Published on May 6, 2018 (Edited May 6, 2018)ISLAMABAD – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan have signed a US$200 million cooperation agreement to execute Phase III of the UAE Pakistan Assistance Programme (UAE PAP).The funds will be invested in provinces including Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It will also include 40 projects covering roads, health, education, water and agriculture.The move was ordered by President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces to provide humanitarian aid to Pakistan.The funds will provide humanitarian assistance and support the country’s development for a better future.The agreement was signed in Islamabad by Abdullah Khalifa Al Ghafli, PAP director, and Commandant MCE Major General Anwar Ul Haq Chaudhry of the Pakistani Army, in the presence of Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan General Qamar Javed Bajwa and UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obeid Al Zaabi.At the end of the signing ceremony, the UAE representatives presented a memorial plaque to the Chief of Pakistan Army, marking the 51st anniversary of the drive of humanitarian aid for Pakistan initiated by late Sheikh Zayed in 1967.During past four decades, the UAE has spent billions of rupees on supporting anti-polio vaccination drives in Pakistan, along with other humanitarian operations.