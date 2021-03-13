UAE announces $10 billion fund for investments in Israel

Indos said: I just dont agree on your statement saying religious backed alliance or partnership (where you clearly try to target Muslim alliance like OIC since the most members in PDF are Muslim) doesnt fit with the geopolitics reality. Click to expand...

Ankara burns bridges with UAE but maintains ties with Israel: Why? JEDDAH: After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened on Friday to suspend diplomatic relations with the UAE following a breakthrough deal between the Gulf state and Israel, without making reference to any downgrading of its own diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv, the move was...

I agree and disagree with you. Agree because religion can be a factor and disagree because it can’t be THE factor.Russia is at loggerheads with quite a few countries supposedly Christian. US and Mexico don’t get along but US and Canada do. South America is mostly Christian. Is it a cohesive and happy entity? Britain decided to separate form EU. Don’t they have same religion?Israel is a unique case here and religion does have a major play in that. But mostly it is not with majority of the world.Coming to your allegation that I am pointing a finger at OIC. Yes I am.When was OIC a strong alliance? Muslim world today is the most fragmented and turmoil ridden section of the world. If it had any chance to be relevant then that was yesterday not today or in the future. As oil based economy wanes they would have lesser and lesser clout. Smarter of the lot have realised this and started building bridges to remain relevant. Smart move.I do have an issue with with Pakistan demanding the moon from OIC based on religion. It also keeps demanding that they all need to pitch in to whatever it wants as if that should be the only criteria. However, when Pakistan wants to have a truck with China or any other country, religion based approach suddenly vanishes. There it’s own interests become more important.When other OIC countries want to have a truck with someone based on what seems good to them strategically and economically, they become a traitor to the bigger cause of Ummah.This appears a self serving approach by Pakistan. Saudi and other major powers of OIC have seen through this and have decided to chart a new path for themselves. That’s why they have started to branch out. Developing relations with Israel is a part of that optics. They now want to be seen as nations keen to focus on things other than religion. Hence this Israel thing is a symbolic thing. Indication of bigger initiatives that go way beyond religious boundaries.Turkey that has of late started to portray itself as a leader of Muslim world has been very clever in its approach. It has massive trade with Israel but doesn’t want others to do the same.Bottom line - Religion would only remain A factor and not The factor for defining geopolitics. It would be used as a tool to justify something when it suits someone.