UAE announces $10 billion fund for investments in Israel

DavidSling

DavidSling

Oct 25, 2013
Through this fund, the UAE will invest in and alongside Israel across sectors

Published: March 11, 2021 22:23WAM
UAE Israel
The UAE, Israeli and US flags sway in the wind at the Abu Dhabi airport at the arrival of the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE, on August 31, 2020.Image Credit: AFP
ALSO IN THIS PACKAGE
Abu Dhabi: Following a constructive phone call His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received from Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the State of Israel, the United Arab Emirates has announced the establishment of a $10 billion (Dh36 billion) fund aimed at strategic sectors in Israel.
Through this fund, the UAE will invest in and alongside Israel across sectors including energy, manufacturing, water, space, healthcare and agri-tech. The investment fund will support development initiatives to promote regional economic cooperation between the two countries. Fund allocations will derive from government and private sector institutions.
The fund builds on the historic Abraham Accord and aims to bolster economic ties between two of the region’s thriving economies, unlocking investments and partnership opportunities to drive socio-economic progress.
This initiative is an integral part of the historic peace accord signed by the UAE and Israel with the United States’ support, and demonstrates the benefits of peace by improving the lives of the region’s peoples. It is a manifestation of the new spirit of friendship and cooperation between the three countries, as well their common will to advance the region.
gulfnews.com

UAE announces $10 billion fund for investments in Israel

Through this fund, the UAE will invest in and alongside Israel across sectors
gulfnews.com gulfnews.com
 
aryobarzan

aryobarzan

Feb 17, 2019
Meanwhile back in the stolen lands:

Israel destroys Bedouin village for the ‘183rd time’


Israel claims al-Araqib village as 'state land,' residents resisting occupation bid for years
Israel claims al-Araqib village as 'state land,' residents resisting occupation bid for years


An Arab Bedouin village in the southern Negev region has been demolished by Israel for the 183rd time, a local Palestinian source said on Wednesday.
The al-Araqib village, home to some 22 Palestinian families, has been destroyed eight times since last year, Aziz al-Touri, a member of the Committee for the Defense of al-Araqib, told Anadolu Agency.
“Palestinians will rebuild the destroyed structures as soon as possible. As long as we are alive and free, we will never leave al-Araqib,” he asserted.

In a bid to occupy the land, Israeli authorities have razed houses in the village multiple times since 2010.
The residents of al-Araqib are Arab citizens of Israel, who were displaced in 1951 when the nascent state of Israel claimed the area as “state land.”
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

Apr 12, 2009
this is a big investment and commitment. Saudis might be feeling left out.
 
raptor22

raptor22

Dec 8, 2011
Arabs have lost it ...
 
Nasr

Nasr

Dec 9, 2018
Real Muslims eagerly await the "Malhama" for when it does arrive, the first ones who (I pray to Allah) get cut-down to size, be the munafiqs.
 
VkdIndian

VkdIndian

Jan 6, 2021
As the oil related economy is looking a little shaky due to thrust on renewable energy the countries in the Gulf are smartly making choices that would keep them relevant.They have started investing and getting into alliances with these aspects in mind. Why not?

Religion based entities and alliances have a limited bandwidth.
It is high time that those who believed in such alliances realise this aspect and move on.
 
Valar.

Valar.

Nov 29, 2017
DavidSling said:
Following a constructive phone call His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received from Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the State of Israel, the United Arab Emirates has announced the establishment of a $10 billion (Dh36 billion) fund aimed at strategic sectors in Israel.
Click to expand...
Why the phone call? Wasn't Netanyahu supposed to be visiting UAE? What changed?

Edit: Okay, just found out..
www.aljazeera.com

Netanyahu shelves UAE trip following spat with Jordan

Neither Israel nor the UAE formally confirmed the planned visit – the first by an Israeli PM to the Gulf country.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 
Indos

Indos

Jul 25, 2013
VkdIndian said:
As the oil related economy is looking a little shaky due to thrust on renewable energy the countries in the Gulf are smartly making choices that would keep them relevant.They have started investing and getting into alliances with these aspects in mind. Why not?

Religion based entities and alliances have a limited bandwidth.
It is high time that those who believed in such alliances realise this aspect and move on.
Click to expand...
LOL. The reason US support Israel is because Evangelish Christian that dominate American Christian. You need to learn that Evangelish is very pro Israel.

In other example just look on countries who dont support on UN resolution on Myanmar despite they have clearly done massive expelling of Rohingya from their own homes into Bangladesh, they are those which has Budish link like China, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, India etc
 
VkdIndian

VkdIndian

Jan 6, 2021
Indos said:
In other example just look on countries who dont support on UN resolution on Myanmar, they are those which has Budish link like China, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, India etc
Click to expand...
The reason is not only religion here but greater aspects of strategic aspects in play. Most of these countries don’t want to loose the leverage by denouncing a military government. India used to follow that stand till about 2 decades back but has changed that stance since then.
Okk. I do agree with you that religion does come into play at times but may not be the primary factor in deciding partnerships and alliances. Strategic and economic factors comes first. Rest of the things follow.
Examples - Pakistan and China. There are any more out there.
 
Indos

Indos

Jul 25, 2013
VkdIndian said:
The reason is not only religion here but greater aspects of strategic aspects in play. Most of these countries don’t want to loose the leverage by denouncing a military government. India used to follow that stand till about 2 decades back but has changed that stance since then.
Okk. I do agree with you that religion does come into play at times but may not be the primary factor in deciding partnerships and alliances. Strategic and economic factors comes first. Rest of the things follow.
Examples - Pakistan and China. There are any more out there.
Click to expand...
Actually there is no strategic and economic benefit of US to defend and back Israel so passionately. It is purely religious linked alliance. Of course there are many thing other than religion as a reason to have a partnership, I just dont agree on your statement saying religious backed alliance or partnership (where you clearly try to target Muslim alliance like OIC since the most members in PDF are Muslim) doesnt fit with the geopolitics reality.
 
VkdIndian

VkdIndian

Jan 6, 2021
Indos said:
I just dont agree on your statement saying religious backed alliance or partnership (where you clearly try to target Muslim alliance like OIC since the most members in PDF are Muslim) doesnt fit with the geopolitics reality.
Click to expand...
I agree and disagree with you. Agree because religion can be a factor and disagree because it can’t be THE factor.
Russia is at loggerheads with quite a few countries supposedly Christian. US and Mexico don’t get along but US and Canada do. South America is mostly Christian. Is it a cohesive and happy entity? Britain decided to separate form EU. Don’t they have same religion?

Israel is a unique case here and religion does have a major play in that. But mostly it is not with majority of the world.

Coming to your allegation that I am pointing a finger at OIC. Yes I am.

When was OIC a strong alliance? Muslim world today is the most fragmented and turmoil ridden section of the world. If it had any chance to be relevant then that was yesterday not today or in the future. As oil based economy wanes they would have lesser and lesser clout. Smarter of the lot have realised this and started building bridges to remain relevant. Smart move.

I do have an issue with with Pakistan demanding the moon from OIC based on religion. It also keeps demanding that they all need to pitch in to whatever it wants as if that should be the only criteria. However, when Pakistan wants to have a truck with China or any other country, religion based approach suddenly vanishes. There it’s own interests become more important.

When other OIC countries want to have a truck with someone based on what seems good to them strategically and economically, they become a traitor to the bigger cause of Ummah.

This appears a self serving approach by Pakistan. Saudi and other major powers of OIC have seen through this and have decided to chart a new path for themselves. That’s why they have started to branch out. Developing relations with Israel is a part of that optics. They now want to be seen as nations keen to focus on things other than religion. Hence this Israel thing is a symbolic thing. Indication of bigger initiatives that go way beyond religious boundaries.

Turkey that has of late started to portray itself as a leader of Muslim world has been very clever in its approach. It has massive trade with Israel but doesn’t want others to do the same.

www.arabnews.com

Ankara burns bridges with UAE but maintains ties with Israel: Why?

JEDDAH: After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened on Friday to suspend diplomatic relations with the UAE following a breakthrough deal between the Gulf state and Israel, without making reference to any downgrading of its own diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv, the move was...
www.arabnews.com www.arabnews.com

Bottom line - Religion would only remain A factor and not The factor for defining geopolitics. It would be used as a tool to justify something when it suits someone.
 
