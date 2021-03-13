UAE announces $10 billion fund for investments in Israel

DavidSling
SENIOR MEMBER
- Oct 25, 2013
- 4,821
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Through this fund, the UAE will invest in and alongside Israel across sectors
Published: March 11, 2021 22:23WAM
The UAE, Israeli and US flags sway in the wind at the Abu Dhabi airport at the arrival of the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE, on August 31, 2020.Image Credit: AFP
ALSO IN THIS PACKAGE
Through this fund, the UAE will invest in and alongside Israel across sectors including energy, manufacturing, water, space, healthcare and agri-tech. The investment fund will support development initiatives to promote regional economic cooperation between the two countries. Fund allocations will derive from government and private sector institutions.
The fund builds on the historic Abraham Accord and aims to bolster economic ties between two of the region’s thriving economies, unlocking investments and partnership opportunities to drive socio-economic progress.
This initiative is an integral part of the historic peace accord signed by the UAE and Israel with the United States’ support, and demonstrates the benefits of peace by improving the lives of the region’s peoples. It is a manifestation of the new spirit of friendship and cooperation between the three countries, as well their common will to advance the region.
Published: March 11, 2021 22:23WAM
ALSO IN THIS PACKAGE
- Israel holds concerts for vaccinated Tel Aviv residents
- In pictures: 'Abu Dhabi' doughnut a Hanukkah hit in Israel
- Photos: First flight with Israeli tourists arrives in Dubai after the historic Abraham Accords
- Photos: Santa brings Dead Sea to life with tree and cheer
- Photos: Dubai gets ready to go kosher after Israel peace deal
- Israel unveils parts of Herod's palace buried by Judean king
Through this fund, the UAE will invest in and alongside Israel across sectors including energy, manufacturing, water, space, healthcare and agri-tech. The investment fund will support development initiatives to promote regional economic cooperation between the two countries. Fund allocations will derive from government and private sector institutions.
The fund builds on the historic Abraham Accord and aims to bolster economic ties between two of the region’s thriving economies, unlocking investments and partnership opportunities to drive socio-economic progress.
This initiative is an integral part of the historic peace accord signed by the UAE and Israel with the United States’ support, and demonstrates the benefits of peace by improving the lives of the region’s peoples. It is a manifestation of the new spirit of friendship and cooperation between the three countries, as well their common will to advance the region.
UAE announces $10 billion fund for investments in Israel
Through this fund, the UAE will invest in and alongside Israel across sectors
gulfnews.com