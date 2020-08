this was always the case with these american puppets.



where before they had to pretend to save face.



now its reached a point where they have calculated that they can be open Israeli allies without internal opposition. and they are probably right. zionist propaganda and their hatred of shias and Iran is very strong.



what this does though is give trump a "foreign policy victory" for his election campaign. and it takes the next zionist steps in officially getting universal recognition.



there is no such thing as arab solidarity. anyone who believes so is an absolute gullible fool.

