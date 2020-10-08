What's new

UAE and France sign deal for 80 Rafale fighter jets

December 3, 2021 - 09:52
DUBAI (Reuters) - France and the United Arab Emirates confirmed on Friday that they had signed deal on the supply of 80 Rafale warplanes, manufactured by French company Dassault Aviation.

French President Emmanuel Macron has forged a good relationship with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (MBZ), with investments flowing between both countries. Paris has a permanent military base in the Emirati capital.

(Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

www.swissinfo.ch

UAE and France sign deal for 80 Rafale fighter jets

DUBAI (Reuters) - France and the United Arab Emirates confirmed on Friday that they had signed deal on the supply of 80 Rafale warplanes, manufactured by French company Dassault Aviation. French President Emmanuel Macron has forged a good relationship with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed...
www.swissinfo.ch
 
