UAE and Bahrain sign agreement with Israel at the White House

Scene from rocket strike, 3 injured:

Hamas sending message it's going to take control and not going to let some lame leaders to decide fate of region and Palestinian cause. And that it is not afraid even if Israel get's all US and Arab support.

Now I think they should kill PA leaders if PA embraces this initiative to cede the West Bank to Israel.
 
Arab leaders are playing with their lives if they think can openly challenge God and they will learn soon. Sisi will be the first one to learn if we see any signs that he is enabling a US-Israeli-PA-Arab offensive on Gaza. We are not the like the lame idiots in the region who are tolerating this joke of a situation and disobeying God. If they don't start taking responsibility we will intervene.

Hamas can blow up the situation in the Sinai and drag Egypt into war with Israel if it deemed it necessary. So far have refrained so as to not cause bloodshed in Egypt if red lines are crossed and God is openly disobeyed than this will change.
 
This is aimed at Turkey, especially in Libya and Syria where Turkey aims to have a foothold. UAE and Bahrain restored diplomatic ties with Assad precisely to counter Turkey considering Erdogan tried to kill Assad and take back Damascus for Turkey.
 
If some country love so much Palestinian people as they said, it's easy: give them food or even better, give them a passport to your country and stop crying about Israel.
 
LOL why do they even call it peace deal! Dumba@ss GCC media keeps on saying things along the lines of "finally after all these years we achieved peace" as if the GCC was in an armed conflict with Israel for the past several years that now they "finally achieved peace" with Israel, how can you "finally achieve peace" if are not even in war with them? You f**king hypocrites the war is not between Israel & you, it's between Israel & Palestine.
 
