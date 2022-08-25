What's new

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan on a Mission!

It is quite normal for an Ambassador of any country to give courtesy calls to prominent politicians occasionally. Recently the UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi met many politicians in a short span of time, raising questions on the purpose of his rendezvous.
1661428097161.png


1661428212185.png


1661428182325.png

1661428469214.png


Many political analysts suggest that the Ambassador of UAE is trying to ease the Mexican Standoff between the opposition, Govt and the Establishment.
 
Lol, yeah they worry about their money…..
If chaos/anarchy or civil war spreads here who gonna return their money/loans ???
 
maybe regarding some Emirati khat?

then they're meeting the wrong people. the one who can stop chaos/anarchy or civil war is not in any of the above photographs.
 

