UAE Ambassador to Pakistan on a Mission!

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 11,829
- 19
- Country
-
- Location
-
It is quite normal for an Ambassador of any country to give courtesy calls to prominent politicians occasionally. Recently the UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi met many politicians in a short span of time, raising questions on the purpose of his rendezvous.
Many political analysts suggest that the Ambassador of UAE is trying to ease the Mexican Standoff between the opposition, Govt and the Establishment.
Many political analysts suggest that the Ambassador of UAE is trying to ease the Mexican Standoff between the opposition, Govt and the Establishment.