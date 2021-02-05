What's new

UAE almost entirely cuts donations to UN's Palestinian relief agency after normalization with Israel

www.rt.com

UAE almost entirely cuts donations to UN's Palestinian relief agency after normalization with Israel

Funds donated by the United Arab Emirates to a UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees have dropped from over $50 million to just $1 million in 2020 amid normalization of ties between Abu Dhabi and Israel, a report said.
www.rt.com www.rt.com


Funds donated by the United Arab Emirates to a UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees have dropped from over $50 million to just $1 million in 2020 amid normalization of ties between Abu Dhabi and Israel, a report said. The massive cutback in funding could be “revenge” for Palestine's stern rejection of the US-brokered mending of ties between Israel and its former Arab foes, Israeli Channel 12, which broke the news, suggested.
A report by an Israeli NGO, the Center for Near East Policy Research, cited by the broadcaster, said that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) had received $53 million from UAE in 2018 and $51 million in 2019, but last year the check was for just $1 million. Another Arab state to join the normalization drive, Bahrain, also reduced the amount of its donation to UNRWA, the NGO said, but it didn't disclose the exact figures. UNRWA, which helps Palestinians in East Jerusalem, the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, confirmed the data in the report when contacted by Channel 12.


Israel signed a normalization deal with the UAE and Bahrain during a ceremony at the White House last September. Palestine blasted the trilateral agreement, which had been reached through the mediation of the Donald Trump administration, as a “stab in the back” by its Arab allies. It insisted that it wouldn't bring peace to the region. Palestinian ambassadors were also briefly recalled from Abu Dhabi and Manama.

The US funding of UNRWA was cut off by then-president Trump in 2018. He insisted there would be no payments from Washington until a peace deal between Israel and Palestine was reached. Last week, the US interim UN envoy, Richard Mills, said that President Joe Biden plans to “restore US assistance programs that support economic development and humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people,” without directly mentioning UNRWA.
 
This source is not reliable. RT screams propaganda at it's best. The propaganda articles against the UAE is heavy these days
 
Titanium100 said:
This source is not reliable. RT screams propaganda at it's best. The propaganda articles against the UAE is heavy these days
Al Jazeera reported the same as RT. but i thought the Emiratis will say Al Jazeera is Qatar based and therefore biased, so i didnt post that. Jerusalem Post also said it, but Emiratis might say they were trolling or something. so i picked RT then. Washington Post, Times of India, etc are all saying the same thing.

www.aljazeera.com

UAE drastically cut funding for Palestinian refugee agency

The UAE gave UNRWA just $1m in 2020 compared with more than $50m the previous year.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 
PakistaniAtBahrain said:
Al Jazeera reported the same as RT. but i thought the Emiratis will say Al Jazeera is Qatar based and therefore biased, so i didnt post that. Jerusalem Post also said it, but Emiratis might say they were trolling or something. so i picked RT then. Washington Post, Times of India, etc are all saying the same thing.

It is covid-19 era everyone can't provide as previously and the article says reduced not cut but the one on RT went full retard and never go full retarded. Alot of bias campaign in that one
 
PakistaniAtBahrain said:
UAE cut it from 50 million to 1 million. that isnt a slight reduction. even Bahrain cut theirs, but no figures quoted.
We have been in a effing Pandemic for almost one and half years. I am sure once things normalize they will see rise again. But this sort of articles are nonsense, defaming, and lies against UAE and Bahrain. The main reason is Covid19. Even UN has reduced all it's packages.

The Tourist industry is not buzzing as it use to and it plays major part of UAE's portion while for Bahrain since covid it saw negative growth due to energy decreasing but things will normalize again
 
PakistaniAtBahrain said:
@Mohamed Bin Tughlaq at least Israel is happy with all this.
I don't really care whether Israel is happy or not but this is the facts. There is Covid going on which is the main reason but taking stories and flipping them upside down has been the practice against the Gulf states.

UAE has been the victim of Alot of Euroasiantimes esque propaganda and conjuring on epic proportions just to sale papers
 
