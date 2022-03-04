What's new

UAE added to FATF gray list

Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

Feb 20, 2009
LMAO.
UAE has remained the go to destination for ill gotten gains since I was a wee little kid. Funnily having Indians running the show didn't save them.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

Jan 6, 2016
doorstar said:
because it is a haven for money launderers and criminals of the world (including fat pandit chor and sayyad ghardari)?
Enigma SIG said:
LMAO.
UAE has remained the go to destination for ill gotten gains since I was a wee little kid. Funnily having Indians running the show didn't save them.
So is the UK, London is home to all the biggest money launderers in the world.
 
Riz

Riz

Jan 20, 2010
Our corrupt leaders nawazu and zardari used UAE for transferring black money to foreign countries
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

Dec 17, 2014
Riz said:
Our corrupt leaders nawazu and zardari used UAE for transferring black money to foreign countries
The Iranians allege the BLA funnels money through the UAE, to undermine Gwadar as a competitor port, so let’s see what shakes out through this FATF process.
 
khail007

Mar 25, 2008
doorstar said:
is it because it is a haven for money launderers and criminals of the world (including fat pandit chor and sayyad ghardari)?
Yes, better such criminal should hide in UK so they could strengthen the economy as well as qualified for 'Judicial Clean Chits'.
Ishaq Dar and family, NS and family, and Altaf Hussain were wise enough.
 
doorstar

Apr 19, 2018
Riz said:
Our corrupt leaders nawazu and zardari used UAE for transferring black money to foreign countries
they steal from Pakistan, move it to UAE and purchase something only to resell it then have clean money to take it to UK with proof that this money is the proceeds of a sale of assets in UAE. another scam is that they were employed by some company in UAE and this cash is/was their salary/savings (properly certified by the corrupt UAE authorities)
 
doorstar

Apr 19, 2018
khail007 said:
Yes, better such criminal should hide in UK so they could strengthen the economy as well as qualified for 'Judicial Clean Chits'.
Ishaq Dar and family, NS and family, and Altaf Hussain were wise enough.
hit a raw nerve did I? how much have you stolen and parked in the emirates? bitter about the UK? did they refuse you a visa?
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

Dec 17, 2014
Areesh said:
Not defending Iranians but what about Iran itself supporting BLF terrorists?
That’s true, the Iranians are the physical locations where these BLA/BLF terrorists hide, so any thing they say should be taken with a grain of salt. Either way, the FATF process may reveal something relevant, as most of the region banks through the UAE.
 

