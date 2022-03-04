Chacha_Facebooka
PS: I can't believe people are naïve enough to believe the official line. Americans are tightening the screws on UAE after their stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict.
is it because it is a haven for money launderers and criminals of the world (including fat pandit chor and sayyad ghardari)?UAE added to FATF gray list (We all know why)
So is the UK, London is home to all the biggest money launderers in the world.LMAO.
UAE has remained the go to destination for ill gotten gains since I was a wee little kid. Funnily having Indians running the show didn't save them.
The Iranians allege the BLA funnels money through the UAE, to undermine Gwadar as a competitor port, so let’s see what shakes out through this FATF process.Our corrupt leaders nawazu and zardari used UAE for transferring black money to foreign countries
this was decided in January long before Ruso-Ukranian spat
The Iranians allege the BLA funnels money through the UAE, to undermine Gwadar as a competitor port, so let’s see what shakes out through this FATF process.
hit a raw nerve did I? how much have you stolen and parked in the emirates? bitter about the UK? did they refuse you a visa?Yes, better such criminal should hide in UK so they could strengthen the economy as well as qualified for 'Judicial Clean Chits'.
Ishaq Dar and family, NS and family, and Altaf Hussain were wise enough.
That’s true, the Iranians are the physical locations where these BLA/BLF terrorists hide, so any thing they say should be taken with a grain of salt. Either way, the FATF process may reveal something relevant, as most of the region banks through the UAE.Not defending Iranians but what about Iran itself supporting BLF terrorists?
No one cares about that--happens in west all the time. It is because of their position on Russia-Ukraine conflict.is it because it is a haven for money launderers and criminals of the world (including fat pandit chor and sayyad ghardari)?