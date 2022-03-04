UAE added to FATF gray list

Riz said: Our corrupt leaders nawazu and zardari used UAE for transferring black money to foreign countries Click to expand...

they steal from Pakistan, move it to UAE and purchase something only to resell it then have clean money to take it to UK with proof that this money is the proceeds of a sale of assets in UAE. another scam is that they were employed by some company in UAE and this cash is/was their salary/savings (properly certified by the corrupt UAE authorities)