A welcome move but the 225 million brave, patriotic and dedicated people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan want the brotherly Muslim country of UAE to fully, unconditionally and unequivocally condemn the blatant Indian aggression, occupation and annexation of the helpless, trifle, feeble, weak and hapless land and people of Jammu and Kashmir and revoke its recent award of civilian medal to the "Butcher of Gujarat" and Live member of terrorist org of RSS and it is really unfortunate to India, Modi RSS terrorist become Indian PM. what a wall of shame for India.

Click to expand...