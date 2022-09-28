UAC Unveils Cockpit For Import-Substituted Superjet Variant | Aviation Week Network Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has unveiled details about the cockpit of the Superjet-New, the import-substituted modification of the Sukhoi Superjet 100.

The SSJ-New dashboard with four 15 in. widescreen Russian-made displays.Credit: Irkut CorporationRussia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has unveiled details about the cockpit of the import-substituted modification of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100—known as the Superjet-New— being developed by its subsidiary Irkut Corporation. In an interview with UAC’s corporate magazine, Alexander...