Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 15, 2017
- 24,758
- -56
- Country
-
- Location
-
UAC Unveils Cockpit For Import-Substituted Superjet Variant | Aviation Week Network
Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has unveiled details about the cockpit of the Superjet-New, the import-substituted modification of the Sukhoi Superjet 100.
aviationweek.com
The SSJ-New dashboard with four 15 in. widescreen Russian-made displays.
Credit: Irkut Corporation
Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has unveiled details about the cockpit of the import-substituted modification of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100—known as the Superjet-New— being developed by its subsidiary Irkut Corporation. In an interview with UAC’s corporate magazine, Alexander...