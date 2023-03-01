Illustration of U212 NFS (OCCAR image)
U212 NFS Submarine Project Passes Critical Design Review
OCCAR (Organization for Joint Armament Co-Operation) announced on February 15, 2023, that the U212 NFS program (a submarine program for the Italian Navy) reached a significant milestone: the Critical Design Review (CDR), a critical step in realizing the new generation of submarines.Naval News Staff 28 Feb 2023
OCCAR press release
The CDR concludes an exciting design route representing the formal assessment of the system’s final design as outlined in product specifications for each Configuration Items.
Further to intensive, challenging yet collaborative activities, the CDR has demonstrated that the design is mature and fully compliant to mission performance requirements. The system can now proceed with the manufacturing, system installation, integration and trial test phase.
Given the extremely harsh underwater environment and latest quieting technology advancements in the field, a key output of the CDR focused towards the definition of safety, maintainability and reliability of the Programme. According to OCCAR rules and high technological underwater military standards, these features have been fully addressed whilst considering budget, schedule and risk constraints.
The CDR has been achieved through joint and cooperative efforts by all stakeholders; namely, OCCAR-EA U212 NFS Programme Division, Italian Navy Submarine experts and industrial partners led by FINCANTIERI, to include small and medium-sized enterprises.
– End –
About U212 NFS
The U212 NFS is for the Italian Navy. Its design is driven by the requirements to improve endurance, operational flexibility, and capabilities. Thanks to the new combat system, sensors, and planned weapon systems, namely the long-range deep strike cruise missiles, the U212NFS will play a key role from beneath the surface, in the multi-domain and joint-multinational operational scenarios.
Based on an evolved U212A design by Fincantieri, the U212 NFS is characterized by a 1.2 meters longer pressure hull and a hydrodynamically enhanced and further quieter platform with an overall length of approximately 59 meters and a surface displacement of approximately 1,600 tons.
The new platform features a new design sail capable to accommodate up to seven electric masts (with space for an additional optional mast), allowing for future development in the direction of a full electric submarine. Moreover, human factor studies are ongoing to provide more comfortable accommodations for new generation crew members.
The U212 NFS will also include a new-generation combat system with a Leonardo-developed command management system and weapon control, both including significant industrial and technological content provided by Italian industry, R&D, and academia. The new platform will have an extended pressure hull, CIC re-designed for additional consoles, tropicalization (operability in seawater with tropical temperatures), electric hoistable masts instead of hydraulic ones, new engineering control monitoring system, and lithium-ion batteries for the propulsion system. Moreover, U212 NFS will be fitted for the deployment of long-range deep-strike cruise missiles and Leonardo national Black Shark Advanced heavyweight torpedoes. These innovative systems will also be tailored with a view to retrofitting previous units.
Delivery schedule
|U212 NFS NR.1
|12/2027
|U212 NFS NR.2
|01/2029
|U212 NFS NR.3
|05/2030 (optional)
|U212 NFS NR.4
|06/2031 (optional)
U212 NFS submarine project passes Critical Design Review - Naval News
The U212 NFS program reached a significant milestone: the Critical Design Review (CDR), a critical step in realizing the next-gen submarines.
www.navalnews.com