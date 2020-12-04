What's new

U Turn

Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

SENIOR MEMBER
May 23, 2017
7,997
-2
7,848
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
CNN : Nikki Haley criticizes Trump and says he has no future in the GOP.
rss.cnn.com

Nikki Haley criticizes Trump and says he has no future in the GOP

Former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley directly criticized former President Donald Trump for his involvement stoking the US Capitol riot in a new interview, a notable condemnation from someone who is widely viewed as harboring presidential hopes in a party that is still in thrall...
rss.cnn.com rss.cnn.com

Nikki Haley Apple of Donald Trumps and BJP's eyes makes a complete U Turn lmao 😆😆
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
Desperately seeking U-Turn
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
M
Industry deplores ‘knee-jerk U-turns’ in economic policy
Replies
5
Views
405
Baz
B
HAIDER
The Grand U turn of PMLn
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
1K
El Sidd
El Sidd
W.11
  • Locked
PTI takes another U turn
Replies
2
Views
1K
Riz
Riz
HAIDER
LNG tender default turns into boon for Pakistan
2
Replies
16
Views
569
farok84
farok84

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom