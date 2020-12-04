Ahmet Pasha
CNN : Nikki Haley criticizes Trump and says he has no future in the GOP.
Nikki Haley Apple of Donald Trumps and BJP's eyes makes a complete U Turn lmao
Nikki Haley criticizes Trump and says he has no future in the GOP
Former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley directly criticized former President Donald Trump for his involvement stoking the US Capitol riot in a new interview, a notable condemnation from someone who is widely viewed as harboring presidential hopes in a party that is still in thrall...
