REPORT: U.S. WILL NOT INTERVENE IF IDF ATTACKS SHI'ITE MILITIAS IN IRAQ

Iraq's Prime Minister expressed his fear about the possible move and told Secretary Mike Pompeo that if this were to happen, it will have dire and dangerous consequences for the region.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi in Baghdad, during a Middle East tour, Iraq, January 9, 2019.