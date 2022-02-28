U.S. will continue to engage with Russia over Iran despite invasion of Ukraine -State Dept

Now in light of recent depressing events we could all certainly do with a good laugh,and as it often does,the west steps up to quite unintentionally provide us with a damn good one,WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The United States will continue to engage with Russia over efforts to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, even though Moscow's invasion of Ukraine had made it a "pariah on the world stage," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday.Price said U.S. officials would now only engage with Russia counterparts on issues of "fundamental to our national security interest." That includes the talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, including Russia, Price said."The fact that Russia has now invaded Ukraine should not give Iran the green light to develop a nuclear weapon," Price added.