It is so hard to purge them all in a short time.

There are so many hidden traitors inside PRC.



The Super ( COWARD and GUTLESS ) Chinese Elites

such as this Economist Liu He have penetrated the PRC society in every level.



Look at the behavior of the HUAWEI founder Ren Zheng Fei, ... ...



This Super ( COWARD and GUTLESS ) Chinese is always so ready to kowtow

& surrender & capitulate to the ( Undisputed Cockroaches Murica ) all the time.



Sometimes, ... I even suspect President XI himself is a shaky COWARD vs.

the hated #1 Global Criminal nation ( Undisputed Cockroaches Murica ).

Click to expand...