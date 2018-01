The United States is weighing the possibility of launching strikes on North Korea, thereports. The strikes, called a “bloody nose” option, would reportedly be a “limited” strike on a North Korean facility, in retaliation for future North Korean weapons tests. U.S. officials are reportedly uncertain if they could conduct the strikes without setting off all-out war. Strikes on North Korea come with the risk of massive consequences: the isolated country has an arsenal pointed at nearby Seoul, the capital city of U.S. ally South Korea. North and South Korea are also poised to enter diplomatic talks for the first time in two years, potentially paving the way for future deescalation between the two nations.