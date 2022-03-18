U.S. troops appear on the Sino-Indian border? It turned out that the Indian army put on the old American cold-resistant clothes

The news came out in September this year. The winter on the Indian border is very cold, making the Indian army shout "Can't stand it!" As a result, the Indian Ministry of Defense urgently purchased 11,000 sets of professional combat clothing for high altitude and severe cold areas from the United States. It should have been agood thing. As a result, some sources broke out that most of the professional combat clothing purchased were "original" (second-hand) clothing of the US military, which made us feel a little "sympathetic."There is another striking Locally, photos of the Chief of Staff when inspecting the troops circulated on the Internet. The soldiers in the photos were all wrapped up with equipment, and the clothing styles were quite "American style." Thought it was an "Indo-American mixed force."Looking closely, they wear knitted hats or large cloth strips on their heads, which makes people realize that they are all "fake old beauty".The picture shows the border Indian Army accepting inspectionAccording to the report, they are wearing the cold-proof clothing that the Indian Ministry of Defense urgently purchased from the Americans for the confrontation troops at the end of last year. About 11,000 sets were given to the elites in the troops to ensure Their fighting capacity. But, so to speak, this is not the batch of second-hand US military clothes!I also admire the patience of this group of Indian soldiers. They are indeed an elite.It is reported that these clothes originated in 2016. The "Memorandum of Agreement on Exchange Agreement" signed between the two parties sounds like "Indians hope that the United States will not waste "second-hand inventory equipment" and leave it to them." This batch of winter clothing is the first application of the agreement. The United States also said that it has "done its best", and it has taken out everything that should be done, but there is not much.The picture shows the border Indian army Accepted for review. The corps has long been responsible for confronting the People's Liberation Army at the border. It is worth noting thatAlthough the quantity is small, they are all second-hand, but the effect is really good, after all, it is "American technology".The 15,000 sets of professional mountaineering winter clothing that the Indian army has also urgently ordered from European, American and Russian companies have arrived, but the quantity is far from meeting the needs of hundreds of thousands of troops. Indian officials are also working hard to make their elite troops wear "new clothes" as soon as possible. It is reported that India's Shah Jahanpur Military Uniform Factory is making ECWCS cold-proof clothing. (Li people)