U.S. Treasury Secretary Appeals To China To Use 'Special Relationship' With Russia To Help End War​

Sanctions on Russia but not western coalition means either you agree with west no matter how wrong it is (evil), are terrified of their power (coward) or believe different countries should be inherently held to different behavioral standards simply based on who they are (hypocrite).