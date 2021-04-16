U.S. Treasury removes forex manipulation label from Switzerland, Vietnam The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday removed the foreign-exchange manipulator label from Vietnam and Switzerland that the Trump administration had placed...

Published: April 16, 2021 at 9:39 a.m. ETBy Greg RobbU.S. wants talks with Taiwan on its currency practicesU.S. Treasury Secretary Janet YellenThe U.S. Treasury Department on Friday removed the foreign-exchange manipulator label from Vietnam and Switzerland that the Trump administration had placed on the two countries in December.The department said it did not have evidence that Vietnam USDVND and Switzerland CHFUSD were manipulating their currencies, but said they qualified for “enhanced analysis” and would continue to hold bilateral talks.The department also said Taiwan TWDUSD has met the criteria for enhanced analysis and it would seek to hold bilateral talks about the country’s currency practices.