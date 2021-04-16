What's new

U.S. Treasury removes forex manipulation label from Switzerland, Vietnam

Viet

Viet

Published: April 16, 2021 at 9:39 a.m. ET
By Greg Robb
U.S. wants talks with Taiwan on its currency practices


9DB05C83-A7AD-49E4-9938-202FE309C5D0.jpeg

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen


The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday removed the foreign-exchange manipulator label from Vietnam and Switzerland that the Trump administration had placed on the two countries in December.

The department said it did not have evidence that Vietnam USDVND and Switzerland CHFUSD were manipulating their currencies, but said they qualified for “enhanced analysis” and would continue to hold bilateral talks.

The department also said Taiwan TWDUSD has met the criteria for enhanced analysis and it would seek to hold bilateral talks about the country’s currency practices.
