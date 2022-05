USA, Japan & Australia countering china in Pacific & Far Pacific; Indian Navy building up strength in the Indian Ocean. QUAD focus on interoperability & commonality of hardware - all 4 nations betting big on the 'Romeo'. The Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk boasts the capability to take out any sub-surface threat in the Indo-Pacific. Romeo's fully-integrated mission system enables target engagement both close-in & over-the-horizon.