U.S. trade war pushing China to steal tech, Taiwan says

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Nov 17, 2013
U.S. trade war pushing China to steal tech, talent, Taiwan says

The China-U.S. trade war is pushing Beijing to step up its efforts to steal technology and poach talent from Taiwan to boost China's semiconductor industry's self-sufficiency, the government of the tech-powerhouse island said on Wednesday.
AIPEI (Reuters) - The China-U.S. trade war is pushing Beijing to step up its efforts to steal technology and poach talent from Taiwan to boost China’s semiconductor industry’s self-sufficiency, the government of the tech-powerhouse island said on Wednesday.

Washington has taken aim at China’s tech industry during the bitter trade dispute, putting sanctions on firms including telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies Ltd, saying they are a threat to national security, angering Beijing.

Chinese-claimed Taiwan is home to a thriving and world-leading chip industry, and the government has long worried about China’s efforts to copy that success, through fair means or foul.

Speaking at a parliamentary committee meeting on how to respond to the “red supply chain” - a reference to the colour of China’s ruling Communist Party - Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said the trade war had created new risks.


“Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China’s semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry’s development,” she said.

“In order to achieve self-sufficiency in the supply chain, poaching and infiltration are the quickest way for mainland China to do this,” Wang added.

Taiwan’s chip workers have deep experience and speak the same language, meaning they are a “natural target for poaching China has latched onto”, she added.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


Hu Mu-yuan, deputy head of Taiwan’s National Security Bureau, said China’s efforts were a threat to not just Taiwan, but also Japan and South Korea, threatening global trade and fair competition.

“Moreover, the Chinese communists are stealing other countries intellectual property to boost their own power,” he added.

Taiwan has strict laws to try and prevent this from happening, but officials have warned China tries to skirt them by setting up front companies on the island, using Taiwanese headhunters and other methods.

“Preventing Taiwan’s key technology and high-tech personnel from being infiltrated by the ‘red supply chain’ has become an important task to protect our industry’s competitiveness and ensure our economic security,” Hu said.
 
Beast

Feb 5, 2011
What tech Taiwan has that PRC China dont? Did Taiwan made the EUV or holland ASML produced the EUV?

If TSMC do not have the EUV from ASML, they are nothing....
 
Team Blue

Team Blue

Apr 30, 2020
Even assuming it's true I don't have a whole lot of sympathy.

Hoarding information is BS. The only reason is to hold power over others. As a whole we're better off sharing technology. Trying to make it illegal is garbage.
 
antonius123

antonius123

Jan 17, 2010
Beast said:
What tech Taiwan has that PRC China dont? Did Taiwan made the EUV or holland ASML produced the EUV?

If TSMC do not have the EUV from ASML, they are nothing....
Fab 7nm below i guess.
US and Dutch has the most advance tools, but still it is Taiwan not them lead the fab tech.
 
Beast

Feb 5, 2011
antonius123 said:
Fab 7nm below i guess.
US and Dutch has the most advance tools, but still it is Taiwan not them lead the fab tech.
If SMIC has EUV for 5-7nm, I am sure they can do it for huawei too.

Next time, those salty new will claim PRC China steal Taiwan space tech to help them build space station. These liars has no limit.
 
antonius123

antonius123

Jan 17, 2010
Beast said:
If SMIC has EUV for 5-7nm, I am sure they can do it for huawei too.

Next time, those salty new will claim PRC China steal Taiwan space tech to help them build space station. These liars has no limit.
Tools and fabrication tech should be 2 different tech, thats why US while can have the most advanced EUV still stuck on 10nm (intel).
 
