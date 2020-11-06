U.S. tops 116,000 cases, another record, as health officials worry people are ‘giving up’

beijingwalker said: US, sick man of the world. India, sick man of Asia. Click to expand...

The US is testing more than any other country.India was always going to be a mess once it got here, owing both to the population density as well as the massive population itself. We are also testing in huge numbers.Both countries are being transparent in their numbers but the way they register covid deaths is also extremely suspect. Some dying anyway really sick and old person dies but had contracted it before death.. immediately goes into the covid column.These many months down, we know know covid isn't that big or scary of a deal anyway, notice how the mortality rates have collapsed as testing has been ramped up.. most of the population can handle the bug just fine... a fact China may have realized a long time ago and stopped testing, doubt they were ever anywhere near truthful about any numbers they ever put out anyway.It is extremely contagious though, that much we know. Does anyone seriously believe it hasn't massively affected Africa too ? Those numbers are low because they don't have a testing infrastructure, or much in the way of healthcare.. if the disease really was that lethal, we would be hearing horror stories out of Africa. Facts are, the only horror stories anyone has heard about this so called killer disease, are from people suffering from lockdowns and other bs restrictions.fvck the covid lie !