U.S to split afghan reserves between 9/11 victims and hungry afghans

hussain0216
ELITE MEMBER
- May 29, 2012
- 17,321
- -21
- Country
-
- Location
-
Damn this is brutal...
I don't know how Taliban can get out of this tough time
Don't want to be in their shoes
None of the hijackers of 9/11 were afghan, how come Afghan people are suffering for the crimes committed by Saudis.
None of the hijackers of 9/11 were afghan, how come Afghan people are suffering for the crimes committed by Saudis.
They are suffering because of lar aur bar and Durand line
Rather then fix themselves and make peace with their neighbors, they embraced ethnocentric extremism and stupidity and have now ended up worthless and destitute as a people
Couldn't of happened to a nicer group of lanats
murdbaar Pakistan, lar ao barThey are suffering because of lar aur bar and Durand line
Rather then fix themselves and make peace with their neighbors, they embraced ethnocentric extremism and stupidity and have now ended up worthless and destitute as a people
Couldn't of happened to a nicer group of lanats