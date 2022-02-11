U.S to split afghan reserves between 9/11 victims and hungry afghans

SaadH said: None of the hijackers of 9/11 were afghan, how come Afghan people are suffering for the crimes committed by Saudis. Click to expand...

They took Bin Laden $$$ and gave him a place to base up. They are complicit.Ironic how OBL himself left the warzone and left Afghans to suffer. Their unconditional allegiance to him will be seen as foolish in history and Pakistan's soft spot for his BS will be remembered as the age of ignorance that cost them $100 billion dollars, big dose of terrorism and the most costly loss of a relationship with the west. Only Pakistan would be stupid enough to get embroiled in others countries mistakes.I think some Pakistanis didn't realise until it was too late that his intentions on Pakistan was to break it for the Afghans and would be seen as "war booty" and nukes, money and our women handed out to Afghans like candy.