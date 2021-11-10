What's new

U.S. Tests Israel’s Iron Dome in Guam as Defense Against Chinese Cruise Missiles

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
8,221
2
11,099
Country
United States
Location
United States
Israel has used it to intercept thousands of Palestinian rockets and mortars. Now the Iron Dome missile-defense system is being tested in Guam by U.S. military planners concerned about possible Chinese attacks.

The dome can protect only against limited types of missiles, and the U.S. is pursuing separate plans to beef up defenses against Chinese ballistic missiles that descend from space. Still, the Iron Dome test points to the wide range of U.S. hardware heading to the Asia-Pacific region as the Pentagon addresses a Chinese...

https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-te...e-against-chinese-cruise-missiles-11636455224
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom