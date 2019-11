Chinese exporters not cutting prices despite losing market shareSteep U.S. tariffs on most Chinese goods have had a puzzling lack of influence on import prices, raising questions about who exactly is paying the lion’s share of higher duties.It’s not the Chinese, at least not directly. American businesses and consumers are bearing the biggest direct cost of billions in dollars in U.S. tariffs, a wave of research has found.What’s far less clear is how the burden is split, according to the New York Federal Reserve The Trump administration launched its first broadside against China in July 2018 with a round of tariffs. Duties up to 25% have since been levied on some $370 billion in imports, encompassing most Chinese goods sent to the U.S. market each year.Tariffs are collected when Chinese products enter ports in cities such as Los Angeles, Miami and Savannah, Ga. They are paid by the U.S.-based companies that receive the goods.One thing is quite clear, the Fed study said. Chinese companies themselves haven’t swallowed most of the cost tied to U.S. tariffs, as President Donald Trump has frequently contended.