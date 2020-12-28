What's new

U.S. State Department says U.S. "one-China" policy has not changed

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,456
2
69,398
Country
China
Location
China
U.S. State Department says U.S. "one-China" policy has not changed
By Reuters Staff
FEBRUARY 4, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday its support of a “one-China” policy over Taiwan has not changed.

A statement issued by the Biden administration on Jan. 23, its first Saturday in office, expressing strong support for Taiwan in the face of military pressure from China, made no mention of the long-held U.S. policy towards the island.

Asked if the United States still supported the policy, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular briefing: “Yes ... our policy has not changed.”


www.reuters.com

U.S. State Department says U.S. "one-China" policy has not changed

The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday its support of a "one-China" policy over Taiwan has not changed.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
qwerrty

qwerrty

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2010
2,978
-9
7,483
even when fat lying pompoe was in office he didn't declare no more one-china policy.

amelika scared of motherland's might :D
 
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

FULL MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
1,648
-3
3,804
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
Oldman1 said:
Not scared enough to sell weapons to Taiwan. You should be scarier.
Click to expand...
The sword cuts both ways.

When China starts to openly sells advanced weapons to US adversaries, US chuckles will suddenly disappeared and turned grim.
There are consequences in every decision one made.

Trump decisions made him an international pariad today. And it is only the beginning.
Back to school for fhe politicians in the White House. He blamed everyone except himself.
:sarcastic: :sarcastic: :sarcastic:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

rent4country
Japan official, calling Taiwan 'red line,' urges Biden to 'be strong'
2
Replies
20
Views
672
rent4country
rent4country
F-22Raptor
Party Directive Reveals Increased Chinese Theft of U.S. Technology
2
Replies
28
Views
969
AViet
A
8
Chinese media warns the US of 'retaliations' from 'all sides' after new Taiwan bills passed
Replies
0
Views
429
8888888888888
8
Y
Obama Administration Authorizes $1.83 Billion Arms Sale To Taiwan
Replies
5
Views
546
yolo2016
Y
Hamartia Antidote
What it's like to work in a Chinese mega-factory, according to a student who spent 6 weeks there
2 3
Replies
30
Views
2K
Stuttgart001
Stuttgart001

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom